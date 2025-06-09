Where the boys are (someone loses her title)

The latest episode in the boys playing in girls' teams unfolded in Minnesota. A "he" pretending to be a "she" did something rather unusual, clinching the title by pitching back-to-back shutouts. I don't remember anyone putting up that many zeroes on the scoreboard since the late Don Drysdale did it back in 1968. This is the story:

For the first time in program history, Champlin Park High School is heading to the state softball tournament after shutting out the defending state champions in back-to-back games behind the arm of junior pitcher Marissa Rothenberger -- a reportedly biological male competing in girls’ sports.

This whole story is sick all around. Yes, the story points out that Charlie became Marissa in 2017 but that does not make him a girl. Changing your name or even drinking whatever potion comes with it does not make him a woman. It's a bit more complicated than that, as any of our female AT readers will tell you.

So where is Governor Tim Walz? Where is the party that wants to connect with men? Hard to believe that having a man shut out a team of girls is going to get a lot of respect from men, especially the ones with daughters, granddaughters or any girl in their family.

Let's hope that the people of Minnesota can put this madness in its place. In the meantime, no team of real girls should compete with one that includes a man. It's not fair, to say the least.

In the end, how is any of this helping Charlie, now Marissa? It doesn't help him and it confirms that he has been lied to for too long.

Image: AT via Magic Studio