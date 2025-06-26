When mainstream media couldn’t be more wrong about the Bible

Helen Louise Herndon recently wrote on these pages a commentary about bias in the mainstream media. Her reference point was a passage in the Book of Proverbs (Mishlei Ketuvim in Judaism), 24:23, which speaks against favoritism. The larger point to be made here is that, apparently, most so-called journalists are at best woefully illiterate in Jewish and Christian scripture, and at worst, they are hostile to it.

This is important, because anyone familiar with the biblical influence on the formation of our American republic knows that the Founders referenced holy scripture liberally in their writings, and it profoundly influenced their thinking. The Bible, until recent decades, was ubiquitous in American homes. It was important in education, including lessons in reading. To a much larger degree than is commonly thought, the Bible shaped American culture.

Today’s journalists are members of a generation to which the Bible has become a mystery and a myth, rarely quoted, and when so, often inaccurately. Amazingly, attempts to prove the Bible as errant history rely on misquoting it by reporters who, obviously, have not even bothered to read the passage that they claim is in error.

One example from memory is a television presentation that purported to prove that archeologists had proven wrong the Bible’s account of the fall of Jericho. They found that a section of the fabled, fallen “walls of Jericho” had not collapsed. That section still stands today and was cited as proof of biblical error. The producers of that presentation were stunningly unaware that the Bible specifically records that that section of the wall had been spared by God, because it included the home of Rahab, a resident of Jericho who had risked her life to assist the Hebrews who had infiltrated the city. She had placed a crimson cord from her window to mark her location (Joshua 2:18).

Such a journalistic blunder is a microcosm of biblical illiteracy. It is why, in other passages, leftists are able to claim that Jesus would have commanded that charity be practiced, not personally, but institutionally through government taxation, and with illegal immigration. It is why they claim that because God loves sinners, which he does, he therefore also approves of our sins, which he most emphatically does not.

The Bible warns us not to lean on our own understanding, but to seek God’s wisdom in our personal lives and in our public policy. It warns us that the inevitable consequence of abandoning biblical teaching is disastrous, both individually and nationally.

America is founded on the principle of liberty. That liberty is a gift of God, and as such, is properly used only for moral purposes. We have the legal right to sink into debauchery, but not a divine license to do so. The founders understood that liberty is a blessing when used for good but a curse when perverted to evil ends.

That fact has been lost in the minds of modern-day leftists. Therefore, they claim that government policy must exclude biblical principles and that freedom of religion requires the expulsion of religion from civil institutions. Such absurdities have led them to assign to Satanic symbols the same legal status as the symbols revered by worshipers of God. It is leading them to place their children, and eventually ours if they can, on the pagan altar of the demon Molech, there to be slaughtered in the worship of reproductive freedom and transsexual surgery.

There are many false religions and many philosophies that are used as substitutes for faith in God, but “the ends whereof are death.” Our national survival depends on the faith by which our Founders led us to political freedom.

Deuteronomy 8:19 (KJV): "And it shall be, if thou do at all forget the Lord thy God, and walk after other gods, and serve them, and worship them, I testify against you this day that ye shall surely perish."

Faithlessness is an existential threat.

