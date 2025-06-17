Weird news? Not anymore!

The Murray, Kentucky, Police Department recently noted it received a complaint about a man intentionally releasing a raccoon inside a business on the evening of June 6.

According to a report from The Blaze, the animal subsequently bit a patron.

The man, 40-year-old Jonathan Mason, was arrested just six months earlier for being drunk and disorderly — and trying to leave a bar … on a mule. (One jackass atop another.)

I’ve always been a fan of weird news. In fact, I used to read the newspaper column “News of the Weird” religiously.

Today, however, almost all the news is weird. So much is preposterous, bizarre, and dumb — and so little is garden-variety, unbiased, unvarnished news, that old-fashioned weird news doesn’t stand out anymore.

When you routinely have men dressed as (slutty) women reading “stories” to 4-year-olds in church basements and libraries, when a significant percentage of the population declares that they can’t tell men from women or define what a woman is, when radical progressives declare war on the man who built the world’s largest electric vehicle company, and when many college-age youth protest carrying signs reading “Queers for Palestine,” a guy with a gerbil inserted in his backside just doesn’t carry the same shock value as it used to in days of yore.

How I long for those halcyon days.

We have throngs of “undocumented immigrants” protesting around the country, holding flags of the nations they fled and cannot countenance going back to, while they desecrate the flag of the nation to which they chose to migrate. That makes perfect nonsense. As does so very much today. It is enough to make a rational and sane person fervently ask, “why?!”

Men demand to be on women’s sports teams -- and in their lockers and bathrooms -- and many women passively say “O.K.” Democrats openly side with criminals over law-enforcement and the law-abiding. They side with illegal aliens over their own citizens … in their own districts. Some despise Russia, somewhat understandably, but see China as a veritable role model…and “moral authority.” Don’t tell that to the Uyghurs.

In recent years we have been told we shouldn’t go outside because of toxic smoke from Canadian wildfires -- or because it is too hot, cold, sunny, stormy, windy, rainy, snowy…or because of a “pandemic.” We used to just call these things “weather” or “the flu.”

In such a time as this, in an era of topsy-turvydom, the bizarre has become the pedestrian. To the extent that, to some, sanity and reason are the oddballs, the mark of the legitimately marginalized and dangerous.

And that, if not quickly corrected, is the death knell of any society.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License