Turning Point women’s conference will feature ‘reformed’ Only Fans girl and ‘pro-transgender rights’ congresswoman

Turning Point’s “Young Women’s Leadership Summit” is set to kick off next week, and it’s causing a lot of controversy—the event will feature “reformed” Only Fans porn star Nala Ray and hardcore feminists, among other less-than-ideal influences.

I say “reformed” because Ray’s new “trad wife” act is just that—an act. It’s less than believable that you’ve had a genuine conversion to following Christ when your “good Christian girl” baking videos feature you sucking and licking spatulas like you’re performing male fellatio, working a rolling pin (that still has the sticker on it, mind you) like you’re giving it a hand-job, and flashing “ahegao eyes” to the camera. Here’s just one still from a rather graphically suggestive Instagram video in which Ray is “innocently” making cinnamon rolls like a proper little stay-at-home wife:

(I would never allow this content around my children.)

Ray is still online too, profiting off of subscriber content—she’s now running marriage courses…because she’s been married all of five seconds. (I believe she’s mere months into her marriage.) Yes seriously—for only $15 dollars a month, you can enroll in one of her several programs offering Christian wisdom content!

For Pete’s sake, she’s still using her porn name! “Nala Ray” is just a stage alias.

This woman is in no way qualified to be sharing matrimonial advice and guidance.

Then, we’ve got Nancy Mace, the woman who insisted on showing nude photos of herself she alleges were taken without her knowledge during a House hearing—because apparently that’s the only way to support stricter laws for non-consensual recordings. Give me a break girl, how stupid do you think we are? She was so victimized and traumatized by the experience that she now continues to publicize the images while saying she never wanted to have to do this? Does she realize she can still promote harsher legal measures for non-consensual recordings without handing out her nudes? You’ve got a great bod, and you wanted to show it off—let’s just call a spade a spade.

I just can’t deal with this level of phoniness.

Mace has also described herself as a feminist, and a “pro-transgender rights” politician—until very recently. Another fake “conversion” if you will.

This is really who we want teaching impressionable conservative women about the movement and the female role?

Podcaster Andrew Wilson argued that all of the women hold views which don’t hold up under scrutiny, and when asked what issue he had with the two least inconsistent women, he rightfully responded like this:

Rose is the least worse of the bunch probably.



Here’s the line-up, for reference:

This is a feminism conference.



Somewhere online someone pointed out that Turning Point doesn’t have a men’s leadership conference—which is entirely telling that this organization is not really all that conservative. Men are supposed to lead, not women. I’m not saying women aren’t capable of leadership, but it should be a last resort. It’s even more ridiculous when you consider that this Turning Point event clings to “biblical values.” Biblical values leave zero room for interpretation—men are the leaders, women are the helpers.

I have to say, I saw Turning Point for what it was essentially as it broke onto the scene—I was living in Arizona, just getting into politics, and after suffering through John McCain and Jeff Flake, we finally had a MAGA candidate running in the primary against establishment operative Martha McSally. I was perplexed as to why Charlie Kirk didn’t have an army of college kids out there knocking doors for “our” guy, and I even think I reached out to the organization requesting help, but never heard back. Turns out though, Kirk was very cozy with the AZGOP chairwoman Kelli Ward, who iced out the grassroots Arizonans, violating her charge as chairwoman, all to make sure that McSally was the party’s nominee. And that’s just one of my grievances.

The situation was nearly identical to what the DNC routinely does—ignore the voice of the people and shove forward their guy. (It’s a good thing “our” guy didn’t win, because I don’t think he had the character to withstand Washington, but that’s beside the point.)

Then, when concerned parents showed up to a Chandler Unified School District board meeting to protest something (I can’t remember if it was masks, CRT, or obscene books), and the cops were hassling the parents, Kirk was caught on camera trying to discourage the parents from making a scene—forget the tyranny, he needed to make sure the meeting went off without a hitch so he could get inside, make his little speech, and fundraise off the clip.

I find Turning Point’s decision to platform these women entirely disappointing, but entirely expected.

