Trump just took back what Obama gave Iran

It’s very early in the Iran nuclear story, but one thing is certain: What Barack Obama gave to Iran—millions and millions of dollars in cash on wooden pallets to make The Bomb—Trump just took back.

Obama had no problems with Iran developing a nuclear weapon. The money he gave the Mullahs was to go toward that end. Islamophilic Obama thought that the country that vowed “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” had every right to have nuclear weapons with which to carry out those threats. Iran had been threatening to vaporize all of us with nukes for years. Obama apparently thought, “Why not?” and sent them the money to do it. Cash. Democrats everywhere cheered. The media loved it. “Balance of power in the world”, they said, or something equally inane.

Image created using ChatGPT.

Now, Iran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities are gone with a few commands from America’s new, America-loving, Israel-supporting Commander-in-Chief, Donald J. Trump. It’s overdue. I am glad this reversal of Obama’s folly is done. Israel is safer, America is safer, and my guess is that America and Israel are not done yet. All Israel needed was for Iran’s nuclear threat to go away before it decided to go in there and take out the rest of the threats. Now that Iran has lost one arm, the IDF can clean up with two.

When a religious fanatic vows to kill you, your family, your way of life, you take that threat seriously, especially if the fanatic has demonstrated in the past that he has no scruples about live-camera beheadings, drownings, and other nauseating on-camera, live tactics. When it comes to Islamizing the world at whatever price they find acceptable, America and Israel have the right to say, “not this time.”

Ironically, two days ago, Pakistan nominated Donald J. Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize—a prize given to Barack Obama merely for being elected. Given what I know about the Nobel team, I am guessing Trump won’t get the award.

But Trump is a peacemaker. While Barack may have thought that Iran having nukes ensured peace (although how I don’t know), he gave Iran the wherewithal to carry out its threats. It has taken this long to get to the point where Iran is almost able to vaporize us and Israel. Should we have waited until Iran was poised above the button to strike?

Trump has just reversed Obama’s Islamophilic, deadly mistake and taken back Iran’s nuclear capability. He has also telegraphed in no uncertain terms that there is more to come unless Iran and its proxies stop rattling their sabres and killing Jews, Christians, and other “infidels” around the world. Stop targeting America and Israel, and we might let you alone.

Thank you, God, and thank you, Donald J. Trump. You just made the world safer.