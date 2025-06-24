There’s a good tactic for Democrats worried about ‘sleeper cells’

My late father was a “bleeding heart” New York Lib-Dem who admired FDR. Therefore, he consistently found himself on the wrong side of many, if not most, issues. Though kind and well-meaning, he was regrettably not economically successful, which, in hindsight, as with all libs, I attribute to a distorted sense of reality. He believed, as Ronald Reagan once said, “so much that isn't so.”

I remember once discussing his personal finances with him. After explaining the quandary that he faced, my advice to him was: “Dad, decide what it is that you think you should do, then do the exact opposite and you will be fine.” It’s a short step from my advice to my father to dealing with the current generation of “Democratic Socialists.” How so?

Image created using ChatGPT.

We now hear (suddenly) of Iranian “sleeper cells” in the US who may have entered the country illegally. The illegals included thousands of Iranians and other possibly sympathetic military-aged men from the world’s 50+ Muslim countries. We also know of roughly 2 million known “gotaways” that were never encountered by Customs & Border Patrol Agents. They could be jihadis, TDA gang members, or Chinese spies. They are among us, everywhere, across the US.

Progressive minds (to the extent that they function at all) ‘work’ like this: “Had we just let the mullahs get that nuclear weapon and annihilate Israel, we wouldn’t have to worry about the 15 to 20 million ‘undocumented immigrants’ that the Biden ‘administration’ allowed into the country hurting us. We interfered with peace by bothering the mullahs. Hence, this is Trump’s fault.”

Could these illegals now be organizing themselves into anti-American active cells to carry out covert anti-American soft-target terrorist attacks? Attacks of the sort that military-aged Muslim men have “perfected” over the past 60 to 70 years since “Palestinians” were invented? If so, this makes those of us in cities particularly vulnerable.

Why particularly cities? For maximum destructive effect, terrorist attacks are perpetrated in heavily populated areas (cities). The ultimate irony is that cities are the very places where liberal loons who support terrorists protest on behalf of dangerous immigration policies. Places such as Chicago, New York, LA, SF, Seattle, Portland, & Washington DC.

This spotlights another great contradiction of modern progressive liberalism: The places that vote for the insanity eventually are the ones [most likely] targeted for attack. Terrorists are not going to target the cornfields of “flyover country” in rural Iowa or Nebraska

Were the prospect of terrorism here not so awful, there’s great and unfortunate irony in the next destructive “accomplishment” of the FJB misadministration. If we are, heaven forbid, [eventually] attacked from within, the victims will most likely be those in the centers of “progressive” liberalism, meaning that, once more, Democrat policies will have harmed the very same constituents who vote for their implementation, only this time possibly fatally. Only the latest proof that “progressive” policies accomplish the inverse of what’s intended.

Remember my Dad, the bleeding-heart liberal? Those in blue cities should decide what they want to do and do the exact opposite to ensure that they will be fine…

Jonathan Gault is a pseudonym.