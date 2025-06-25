The white people who made Zohran Mamdani New York’s probable future mayor
So, it’s done: Zohran Mamdani, an open communist and America-hater, and a manifest antisemite, is the Democrat party nominee for the upcoming New York City mayoral election. Given past voting patterns, there’s a good chance he’ll win. And it turns out that we’ll have crazy college-educated whites—mostly, I bet, the same women I’ve been blasting for years—to thank for his elevation to prominence and probable power. This needs to end, and DataRepublican (small r) has the same solution I do.
We’ve long known that young women are the emotional beating heart of today’s Democrat party. We also know that, while minority voters are shifting to support for Trump (no surprise, given that Democrat policies have made their lives significantly worse), more affluent, college-educated white voters remain loyal.
That same trend showed itself in the ranked-choice voting that put Mamdani over the top:
🚨 JUST IN: The low income people in New York City voted en masse AGAINST the guy who promised to create government-run grocery stores and “freeze” the rent.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 25, 2025
This should tell you EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/Kcg02evVcg
Don’t blame NYC blacks or Hispanics for Mamdani.— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 25, 2025
They voted against him.
Whites and “Asians” did this. pic.twitter.com/HEl3KPc8jP
In his tweet, Eyal Yakoby nails the very specific demographic of whites who wanted Mamdani:
Scapegoating immigrants and minorities for Mamdani’s win ignores the data.— Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) June 25, 2025
Mamdani:
☑️ Won majority-white precincts
💰 Dominated high-income areas
🔴 Lost Black neighborhoods
If anything, white progressives put him over the top. pic.twitter.com/n3W2wjyXtJ
The majority of college graduates voted for Zohran. Most without a degree voted for Cuomo.— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 25, 2025
This election confirms what we already know—American universities have become Marxist indoctrination centers.
Yup.
And this is especially true for two college demographics: women, regardless of their sexual preferences or “gender identity,” and homosexual men. These are two groups that have proven over the last few decades to be especially emotional about politics. Not all of them, of course, but those who embrace the communist ideology coming out of academia embrace those ideas with a ferocity that is immune to reality.
DataRepublican (small r) proposes the same solution I’ve been arguing about for years (indeed, since I left UC Berkeley, a long time ago), which is to get all federal money out of academia so that it withers on the vine
The single biggest step we can do to slay the Leviathan is to attack their incubators - the universities.— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 24, 2025
University funding is a big part of the "soft power" playbook for both Western and anti-Western nations. Career activists are groomed in universities. Zohran Mamdani, Karen… https://t.co/nvRfatvfdj
. I’m amenable only to preserving some funding for useful hard sciences, but a prerequisite must be that employees have to take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, as I did when I got a job working in the Bancroft Library at UC Berkeley.
Mamdani and his followers want to “defund the police,” which will lead to complete urban collapse. As for me, my new sign is “Defund Academia,” something that may save the West.
Image created using ChatGPT.