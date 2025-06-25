« Are black people afraid to enter the Promised Land?
June 25, 2025

The white people who made Zohran Mamdani New York’s probable future mayor

By Andrea Widburg

So, it’s done: Zohran Mamdani, an open communist and America-hater, and a manifest antisemite, is the Democrat party nominee for the upcoming New York City mayoral election. Given past voting patterns, there’s a good chance he’ll win. And it turns out that we’ll have crazy college-educated whites—mostly, I bet, the same women I’ve been blasting for years—to thank for his elevation to prominence and probable power. This needs to end, and DataRepublican (small r) has the same solution I do.

We’ve long known that young women are the emotional beating heart of today’s Democrat party. We also know that, while minority voters are shifting to support for Trump (no surprise, given that Democrat policies have made their lives significantly worse), more affluent, college-educated white voters remain loyal.  

That same trend showed itself in the ranked-choice voting that put Mamdani over the top:

In his tweet, Eyal Yakoby nails the very specific demographic of whites who wanted Mamdani:

Yup.

And this is especially true for two college demographics: women, regardless of their sexual preferences or “gender identity,” and homosexual men. These are two groups that have proven over the last few decades to be especially emotional about politics. Not all of them, of course, but those who embrace the communist ideology coming out of academia embrace those ideas with a ferocity that is immune to reality.

DataRepublican (small r) proposes the same solution I’ve been arguing about for years (indeed, since I left UC Berkeley, a long time ago), which is to get all federal money out of academia so that it withers on the vine

. I’m amenable only to preserving some funding for useful hard sciences, but a prerequisite must be that employees have to take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, as I did when I got a job working in the Bancroft Library at UC Berkeley.

Mamdani and his followers want to “defund the police,” which will lead to complete urban collapse. As for me, my new sign is “Defund Academia,” something that may save the West.

Image created using ChatGPT.

