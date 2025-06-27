The sina qua non for world security from Iran

Victor Davis Hanson writes, “It is hard even to digest the incredible train of events of the last few days in the Middle East.” He’s right, but questions remain.

Although the American Bunker Buster strike was executed flawlessly, the initial assessments of the extent of the damage to the underground facility at Fordow have been disputed, and US intelligence has been under considerable pressure to clarify the picture. Fortunately, the most recent intelligence confirms that the Fordow facility was indeed demolished.

There does, however, remain a loose end regarding the location of some 400 Kg of enriched uranium. Iran claims the 400 Kg of enriched uranium was removed from Fordo before the US bunker buster bombing, and Israel agrees. There are even unconfirmed reports that U.S. and Israel have warned Iran to turn over the missing uranium or face consequences.

What is the net takeaway from the 12 days of high drama? There are four things we can know for certain:

1. The Iranian Nuclear Program Continues.

Khomeini’s hostility toward the USA and Israel remains unchanged, with Iran insisting that its nuclear program will continue. Whether it’s able to do so is debatable, but the intention is clear. Indeed, Ahmad Batebi writes that Iran is still at work building a bomb.

2. Iran Might Buy Nukes.

It must be understood that Iran possessing a nuclear bomb does not require Iran building a nuclear bomb. The possibility must not be overlooked that Iran might purchase nuclear warheads rather than develop its own.

3. Continuous Vigilance is Required.

The net effect of the combined US and Israeli attacks has been an enormous improvement in the world’s security against the immediate Iranian threat, but it must be understood that this effect is temporary. The long-term threat continues. Eternal continued vigilance is necessary.

4. Onsite Surveillance Is the Sina Qua Non for Security.

Going forward, the sina qua non (“with this, nothing,” or an essential condition) for long-term safety and security for the USA and the world is intensive monitoring and vigilance. This means boots (or oxfords) on the ground for continuous surveillance of the entirety of Iran. If Iran resists this surveillance, then regime change is necessary.

