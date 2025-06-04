The Redcoats are coming...we hope

Something awful has happened to Britain. The nation that gave us all a hero (Winston Churchill) in “democracy’s darkest hour,” and survived the Nazi blitz of London and Coventry, and impossibly rescued its Falkland Islands from invasion by a dictator — yes, that Great Britain — has disappointingly gone woke to an extreme. Britons are literally languishing in British prisons because a neighbor disliked their conservative political postings on social media. The island is being overrun by illegal aliens who hate the West and who murder British children. Years of warnings from the likes of British patriots Nigel Farage and Konstantin Kisin seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

One might think that all is lost, that our mother country has no more Churchills to lead her out of this new “darkest hour.” But one could well be wrong.

There is a series of short videos on a Facebook page, The Stoic English , that I find inspiring. Even though I have not a drop of British blood in my body (full disclosure: I do have a British son-in-law), I feel an urge to salute the Union Jack, or at least its spirit. One video in particular is themed “ You’ve Forgotten What You Are .”

It is a call to duty, an encouragement to overcome, to eschew despair, and to practice the virtues that made Great Britain great and will do so again. The upper lip remains stiff. Increasingly large numbers of people are answering that call for renewal.

One need not be British by blood to feel the sense of duty — if not to the crown, then certainly to the ideals that transformed a tiny island of feuding lords into a worldwide empire that changed the planet for the better.

Whereas woke historians decry colonialism, the videos point out that, despite its flaws, the British Empire cast out despots who were tormenting their own people and gave those people more freedom and prosperity than ever they had had before.

As an American, I take great pride in our Constitution and in the courage of our forebears while also remembering that our Founders took full advantage of their British heritage in modeling our system after theirs. The Magna Carta was an important step along the path to representative government. To this day, English law pre-Revolution remains valid precedent in American courts.

The British, by the way, are not the only people who have found themselves on the edge of a cliff. In the tragically woke European Union, there are strong movements in Hungary, Poland, the Netherlands, Ireland, and elsewhere to resist the immigration of people who hate them. Being pushed too far, many are seeking to restore their governments to the role of servanthood, not taskmasters.

Vice President Vance gave a speech in Europe that was highly criticized by wokesters but applauded by many Europeans who are encouraged to have someone of his stature speak up for them.

What is at stake for Europe and the British Commonwealth (with Canada, Australia, and New Zealand) is not merely some arcane policy issue, but survival itself. When any nation loses control of its borders, it loses its culture, its very soul. Once that is gone, its laws, its history, and its heritage are all forfeit. The children and grandchildren of such nations will grow up not knowing what it is to be British or Dutch or Hungarian, etc., but instead will find themselves surrounded by, and ruled over by, people whose language and customs are imposed on them by hostile actors who will despoil all that was good in their countries.

In 1776, the Redcoats came, and we fought them off. This time, as they increasingly remember who they are, they may join us, to preserve what we all fought for, and to join together with all who love freedom.

Image via Pxhere.