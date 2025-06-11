The real insurrection is erupting in LA

While the January 6th Commission spent years and untold taxpayer dollars branding American citizens as seditionists and strangling Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, the real insurrection was being imported by air, land, and sea.

Now it has revealed itself on the streets of Los Angeles.

The American flag burns. Foreign banners fly defiantly. ICE agents are met with violence carried out by the bannermen of Mexican cartels and jihadist organizations. These are foot soldiers in a slow motion campaign against the American nation state. ICE agents, the National Guard, and United States Marines are now engaged in direct confrontation with the insurrectionists who fight to dismantle the republic.

And it was all planned.

The insurrectionists were delivered through a long multinational project funded by the Democrat party, allied billionaires, and NGOs. While Schiff, Cheney, and the rest of the January 6th chorus thundered about treason, twenty million foreign subverters were waved through our borders as symbols of Democrat party compassion. But it was always about reclaiming power.

The very people who declared the Capitol breach an existential threat to democracy are now presiding over the slow destabilization of American cities. They are generals in the fight to destroy America, and their foot soldiers march under foreign flags in downtown Los Angeles.

The prelude and rehearsal for this moment was the summer of 2020. The streets were ablaze with moral grievance, chaos masked as justice, destruction as liberation. The next act unfolded on our campuses, where American Jewish students were harassed, demonized, assaulted, and hunted by an ideological movement cloaked in social justice but animated by hatred of Israel, America, and all of the West.

The Jews remain, as ever, the canary in the coal mine. In the L.A. riots of 2025, Palestinian keffiyehs are everywhere, alongside chants explicitly calling for America’s downfall. The tactics of jihad have found new life on American soil. In Gaza, terrorists hide behind human shields. In California, peaceful immigrants are exploited as political shields. Elevated by Democrat politicians as noble victims of a broken system, they now serve as moral camouflage for a more sinister campaign. The formula is simple: blur the line between victim and aggressor. Mask insurrection as empathy.

It is all aimed at undermining the rule of law, specifically as it is administered by the Trump administration. The producers of this performance, Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, know exactly what they are staging.

Bass, a former community organizer with deep roots in protest movements, is no stranger to ideological confrontation. She built her political identity in the streets. Now, from the mayor’s office, she offers cover to those trying to bring the republic to its knees.

Newsom and Bass are suing the Trump administration for deploying the National Guard to protect American citizens from it. Let that sink in: the elected leaders of California are turning to weaponized courts and partisan judges to stop the U.S. military from defending Americans on American soil.

And the timing is no accident.

President Trump is set to lead a public celebration of American strength on June 14th, Flag Day, and his birthday. But across the country there are whispers of something darker, a coordinated escalation, perhaps nationwide. Because they want the White House back, for good. To cement permanent power. They could not earn it with prosperity or peace, only with demographic disruption. So they imported a new electorate. Because after years of rule, all they have to show are broken cities, burning flags, and a crumbling republic.

So call it what it is: an insurrection.

And this time, it is real.

