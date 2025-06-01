The latest edition of ‘It’s different when we do it’: Cory Booker’s salute

I cannot repeat often enough that leftism is a narcissistic ideology, although I have no idea whether narcissists are drawn to leftism or if leftism creates narcissists. It’s probably a bit of both. Be that as it may, one of the core tenets of leftism is that “It’s different when I [the narcissist] do it.”

The latest example of this is the response to Cory Booker for making a salute identical to the one that had Elon Musk castigated as a Hitler acolyte. I don’t need to explain. These side-by-side videos do it for me:

To give a little context, Elon Musk grew up in an apartheid country and has been opposed to apartheid since he was a young man. He has never trafficked in racial issues. He is a creature of the mind, interested in ideas, not skin color.

Meanwhile, the amazingly heterosexual Cory Booker belongs to a political party that has as one of their central tenets the notion that skin color is the single most important characteristic an individual brings to the table. It defines everything about him, including his status in the world. It’s also a hierarchical party that routinely denigrates white people.

Back in 2019, when Booker thought he had a shot at the White House, he delivered an entire speech on “white supremacy” to a black audience. Race-obsessed? Yes. Divisive? Yes. Trying to ride race to political power? Yes.

Considering his nasty little racial obsessions, it’s worth looking a little more closely at Booker. As you can see just by looking at him, genetically, he’s probably as Caucasian as he is black. He’s also a member of the elite’s elite, having attended Stanford, Oxford, and Yale (that is, one historically white supremacist elite school after another). He’s a sleazy race hustler who’s ridden the race train to power.

Looked at from this perspective, if we’re going to throw around the “reductio ad Hitlerum” card (which is always a bad idea but the left can’t quit it), Booker, coming from a party opposed with racial differences and hierarchies, and significantly closer to Hitler than Elon Musk, a man disgusted by the whole notion of dividing people up and assessing their relative value by race. And if we want to take that even further, Hitler was a socialist...and today’s leftists are socialists, so I’m at QED for the Hitler analogy.

However, as the meme indicates, for leftists, daring to say that, if Elon must be compared to Hitler, then Booker must be too, is a narcissistic bridge too far. As always, it’s different when they do it.

Twitchy has assembled quite the collection of tweets from Democrats explaining why it’s different. I especially like the really “scholarly” breakdowns explaining exactly why Musk, the person not obsessed with race, went full Hitler, while Booker, the person who lives in a racialist world, is pure:

Let's see..



-Different hand positions.



-Elon did it twice.



-Elon lined his arm and hand very well as n*zis did.



-Cory didn't put his hand straight he put his hand up like he's waving at the crowd.



God these Elon meatriders are desperate, they need Jesus in their lives. https://t.co/QL1B5Y0iwJ pic.twitter.com/EF4WRTRCYP — One-Up Filmz Official (@Paul_Sucks_23) June 1, 2025 I appreciate the side-by-side arrangement here b/c it shows key differences between a Nazi salute & a non-Nazi salute:

* fingers apart vs together

* slow arm movement vs quick

* holding arm out vs pulling in



(Not pictured: the white supremacist background of the man on bottom) https://t.co/Fi2bVjSOB7 — A Swan (@swanversations) June 1, 2025

There are a couple of useful things to remember as you look at this leftist nonsense. First, the election revealed that the internet world is not the same as the real world. Second, the election also revealed that, to the extent normal people are aware of the internet world, they’re increasingly less impressed with the stuff it’s selling.

Image created using Grok AI.