The ghost of the future is walking around Brussels

Over the last month, we've seen an attack on Governor Josh Shapiro's home, the killing of a young couple in D.C., and now a Molotov cocktail thrown at people peacefully protesting. By the way, what do these incidents have in common? The targets are all Jewish and the guy in Boulder, Colorado somehow managed to get a work permit after his visa expired.

Where else is stuff like this happening? Let's check out Brussels, once a very traditional European city that tourists loved to visit. Well, check again because Brussels may be exhibit A of Europe’s disintegration and where uncontrolled immigration is running wild.

This is from Drieu Godefridi:

Brussels, the self-proclaimed capital of the European Union, is no longer the beacon of a united Europe, but an advanced symptom of its disintegration. The normalization of radical Islamic and anti-Semitic discourse we are witnessing in Brussels is the result of 15 years of leaders abrogating their responsibility. Brussels, through its inability --- or unwillingness -- to make unpleasant but necessary choices, is setting itself up as the first potential locus of protracted European unrest. The Islamist Team Fouad Ahidar party embodies a new situation: a political Islam that no longer hides its identity. Instead, it advocates that a religious identity be the underpinning of national cohesion. This fragmentation reflects a profound breakdown in the social contract, between the old European society, which confines religion to the private sphere, and the "new Europeans" (Muslims), who want everything to be subject to their religious doctrine. Crime rates are rising everywhere in Brussels, particularly in an area in the spotlight for its frequent shootings: the Bruxelles-Midi Zone (Saint-Gilles, Forest, Anderlecht). Between 2022 and 2023, notes the newspaper L'Echo, robberies and extortion rose by 23%, robberies without weapons by 34%, pickpocketing by 27%, and armed robberies by a staggering 53%. Jew-hatred, often marketed in unconvincing, transparent disguises as "anti-Zionism," flourishes in many other Islamic-centered and radical left-wing circles.... in Brussels, Jew-hatred enjoys almost total impunity. As of 2023, 74% of Brussels' population is of foreign background, compared to a European average of 10%... This demographic transformation or "great replacement," far from being accompanied by an effective integration policy, has saturated Brussels -- overcrowded schools, overwhelmed hospitals, sorely inadequate housing -- and exacerbated communal tensions. In 2022, a report revealed that 35% of young people with an immigrant background in Brussels were living in households where nobody has a job -- a breeding ground for delinquency and radicalization. Brussels is not only a city in crisis, it is a city on the brink of implosion.

Jew hatred? No kidding. It's more than that. It's what happens when societies don't reproduce and eventually have to bring in people to do the work. It makes matters worse when the new kid on the block doesn't respect your culture and is committed to undermine it. Chaos is the word.

The bad news is that Brussels is no longer Brussels. The good news is that this is our "ghost of the future," the warning that it does not have to happen here. It does not have to happen here if we commit ourselves to preserving the West and what it stands for.

Yes, it is a battle of civilizations and cultures and we need to be ready for the fight.

