The Democrat mantra: empty the prisons, then fill them with sand

In the late 19th century, Friedrich Nietzsche upended the moral categorical imperative, ushering in unbridled individual exercise of power and prerogative led by an Übermensch intelligentsia class. Nietzsche’s progeny have morphed his post-Enlightenment rejection of Judeo-Christian universal moral codes into a radical idealism that sees definitions of crimes and punishments as mere contingent social constructs.

Thus, socio-civics have been turned upside-down, and are now engineered to liberate the presumed enslaved masses from dehumanizing oppression by the colonial-settler racist ruling mercantile class.

Image created using ChatGPT.

Members of the 21st-century American Democrat party have built their principal governance tenet upon rejecting, both through statutes and judicial rulings, the traditional moral categorical imperative that said criminals, including assassins, cold-blooded killers, mass murderers, kidnappers, and human traffickers, were the villains. Now, they are the heroes, while victims of violent crimes are the oppressors. Both order and structure—intended to ensure public safety, protect the innocent from malicious human predators, and defend private property and individual agency—are now deemed illegitimate.

Democrat party initiatives and platforms—from opening borders to defunding the police to normalizing unaccountable aberrant behavior—are but variants of emptying the prisons, starting with emptying another country’s prisons into our cities, towns, streets, and schools.

Closing our own prisons follows along, even as the Democrat ruling class endorses less obvious forms of incarcerating normal citizens by thrusting them into a world determined to revert to a pre-Hobbesian tribal dysfunction. The willful refusals to rein in terrorists and prosecute firebombing rioters, paired with requiring only nominal or no bail, issuing lenient or suspended sentences, even dropping all charges, and excusing all forms of anarchy, are accompanied by harassing and marginalizing those who defy the celebration of moral turpitude and those other innocents who just want to be left alone and unmolested.

During the COVID panic, Democrats reveled in hall-of-mirrors dissonance, imposing their own law-and-order by closing beaches, playgrounds, and skateboard parks. This practice of constructing nonsense barriers prohibiting normal human discourse and depriving compassionate interactions was then outdone by decommissioning those playgrounds and skateboard parks via truckloads of sand.

And so, when the criminals are the exalted ones, both prisons for the criminals and free places for the innocents are effectively filled with sand, prosecutors and terrorists are funded by anarchists with bespoke tailoring and ten-figure trust funds, while law enforcers are ordered to stand down, or take early retirement—who shall put a lid on barbarians?