The ‘Biden incapacity’ book is not an exposé. It’s a clean-up operation.

Recently, Axios released audio recordings of Biden’s October 2023 interviews with Special Counsel Robert Hur, which the Biden administration had previously suppressed.

Here, Biden admits he may have kept classified documents “just for posterity’s sake.” The admission of intent should have made Biden liable to criminal charges, but the laws never apply to Democrats.

Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, by Axios’s Alex Thompson and CNN’s Jake Tapper, was released recently.

The media’s coverage of Biden’s obvious incapacity from his campaign to his presidency was rare, reluctant, and restrained.

What explains the release of the book and audio? Upon analyzing their utterances of Tapper and Thompson while promoting the book, the motive becomes apparent.

Tapper and Thompson claim that while reporting about Biden’s campaign and presidency, they didn’t comprehend his incapacity. They imply that Biden’s condition wasn’t easily detectable.

They claim that the “decline” occurred years after Biden was sworn in, implying that he was normal when he was sworn in.

Tapper claimed that since 2019, there were “two Bidens”: a president who “was perfectly workable, serviceable and seemed fine” and another Biden who was “non-functioning” and couldn’t remember the names of his top aides while losing his train of thought at an alarming rate.

Tapper claimed he fully comprehended Biden’s condition during last year’s debate, where Biden crashed before takeoff.

So let’s examine these claims.

Biden’s incapacity was obvious since the launch of his presidential campaign. Even his Democrat opponents taunted him about it during a 2019 primary debate.

Throughout his presidency, Biden flubbed his lines despite reading from a teleprompter and even read the instructions. He forgot the names of his Cabinet members. He would drift away on the White House lawn and appear lost and confused.

If one watches footage of Biden when he was vice president, his current incapacity becomes obvious.

As V.P., Biden made copious gaffes — due to his imbecility, his recklessness, and indifference towards his role. But Biden after 2019 is different.

Biden struggled to construct coherent English sentences, pronounce basic words, and recall elementary information. Those struggling with such fundamental activities are incapable of processing reams of complex information and making decisions or thinking innovatively.

Biden’s incapacity may have worsened, but he was unfit when his campaign was launched. The claim that Biden was occasionally functional seems apocryphal.

Deducing Biden’s incapacity didn’t need Sherlock Holmes; Inspector Clouseau would have noticed it with ease.

The authors also claimed that the hesitation among journalists to cover Biden’s incapacity was out of decency — i.e., since they have elderly relatives who suffer from a similar condition.

But the same media are gleefully fabricating claims about Trump’s senility and mental health.

The book states another obvious fact: Biden’s aides, such as Mike Donilon, Steve Ricchetti, and Bruce Reed, and also Jill and Hunter Biden, restricted his interactions and attempted to “manage” him. The authors call this group the “politburo.”

There is mention of the pecuniary gains made by Biden’s aides, which anyone paying attention knew of or could have guessed at.

Donilon was paid about $4 million to work on the 2024 Biden campaign at Biden’s insistence. We know of Hunter’s paintings selling for millions, and now a sudden end to sales once Biden isn’t president.

The authors quote a longtime Biden aide saying, “He just had to win (the 2024 election), and then he could disappear for four years. He’d only have to show proof of life every once in a while.”

The statement is a confession of election fraud. They knowingly ran an incapacitated candidate while hiding his condition. Such individuals won’t hesitate to engage in other methods of electoral malpractice.

The authors reveal that another Biden aide admitted that the restrictions of COVID-19 were a “gift” to Biden — i.e., they enabled him to remain away from public gatherings and dodge scrutiny.

The authors reveal that Biden’s aides insisted that his struggles with communication and locomotion had no impact on his ability to function as the president.

Tapper and Thompson also attempted a false equivalence between the cover-up of Biden’s incapacity for four years with Trump’s visit to Walter Reed Hospital in 2019. Trump’s visit to the hospital was for a few hours and had no impact on his presidency. There is no proof that Trump was incapacitated during his hospital visit. Biden remained incapacitated to varying degrees throughout his presidency.

Tapper and Thompson imply that Biden’s incapacity was due to stress associated with bereavement over the unexpected deaths in his family. The authors also claim that Biden lived in fear that Hunter might suffer a drug overdose or commit suicide; hence, he was hesitant to rein in Hunter’s shenanigans. They are attempting to portray Biden as a tragic, helpless figure, like King Lear.

The authors reveal that reporters didn’t report about Biden’s incapacity due to fear of departing from the groupthink, intimidation from the White House, concerns about being ostracized by peers, and a fear of losing sources. This is an understatement. In reality, the mainstream media are the propaganda wing of the Democrats. These reporters don’t view Democrats as figures they need to cover, but instead like fellow party leaders they have to glorify.

Katie Couric’s podcast is a prime example of the media’s angle.

Couric began her podcast by claiming to have had a meaningful conversation with Biden during their accidental meeting on a train. She then read out comments from Democrat trolls who despise and hate the authors for covering Biden’s incapacity. Couric was like a P.R. agent attempting to retain her old client, Biden, while following the latest diktat from her party to cover the book.

The Democrats, via their internal polling, may have learned that they have lost credibility among voters due to the cover-up of Biden. This was probably commissioned in the hope of winning back trust.

Sam Harris, during his interaction with Tapper, felt compelled to baselessly slam Trump every time he was critical of the Biden cover-up.

It becomes clear that the book is not an exposé, but a cleanup operation.

The authors reveal the obvious, which anyone paying attention already knew or suspected. They spin the lack of coverage of Biden’s incapacity as an honest mistake. They admit that some reporters may have protected Biden, but most did so out of ignorance or sensitivity. In other words, they are claiming that it was an aberration and not a norm.

Democrat mouthpieces MSNBC, CNN, and CBS News are attempting to appear fair by covering the book.

This wasn’t a mistake, but a purposeful dereliction of duty.

In 2017, they baselessly claimed that Trump had colluded with the Russians to win the election. In 2020, despite evidence to the contrary, they claimed that the elections were fair. From 2021 to June 2024, they claimed that Biden was sharp and functional.

Running disinformation campaigns is the norm for these media.

When the media covered Biden fairly following his catastrophic debate appearance in June 2024, he was compelled to relinquish the nomination. Alas, the media weren’t acting in good faith, but on orders from the Democrat party leadership that wanted Biden out.

The book “exposes” Biden and his aides to conceal a malaise that plagues the D.C. Democrat establishment. They are “exposing” those for whom the party no longer has any use.

The authors do not demand any accountability. In fact, Tapper said he isn’t implying any criminality.

Biden’s recent cancer diagnosis gives the media an excuse to halt conversations about his incapacity.

The Democrats are hoping that the book and their coverage will be interpreted as a course correction, and voters will forget and forgive.

Let’s look at Biden’s record.

The Biden politburo persecuted their foremost political opponent, Donald Trump. They also tormented citizens for challenging the status quo and their religious beliefs. Their maladministration caused considerable hardships for citizens due to open borders, inflation, etc. Their decisions, such as the hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, resulted in deaths and other wars. What makes it unpardonable is that the politburo had supreme power, without any accountability.

Tapper and the others are the problem, not the solution; they covered up Biden’s incapacity, and they are now attempting to reinvent history.

President Trump was right when he called these propagandists the enemy of the people.

