Thank you for letting me be myself again

You may have heard that Sly Stone passed away this week. He and his band recorded some great dancing tunes back in the 1970s. Some say that Sly was disco before Saturday Night Fever and that may be true. One of Sly's biggest hits was "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)" a title that should be read like the one above and one that reminds me of the current state of the Democrats.

As we see in LA, the Democrats have once again decided to go against public opinion. They hate Trump so much that they'd drink poison if you told them that it would make them hate him more.

Let's check the story:

HARRY ENTEN, CNN CHIEF DATA ANALYST: Yes, let -- let's just sort of start off on the fact that immigrant citizens, immigrant voters, foreign-born voters, have gone tremendously to the right on this issue in 2024 and 2025 versus where they were in 2020. Closest to or trust more on immigration. You go back to 2020. Democrats, get this, held a 32-point lead on this issue. Immigrant voters were in the Democratic camp. Jump forward to 2024, 2025. Look at that shift. A 40-point shift to the right among immigrant voters. Republicans now lead on this issue by eight points over Democrats, more so than any other group that I could find. The group of voters who became more hawkish on immigration were, in fact, immigrants themselves, immigrants who are registered to vote in this country. [KATE] BOLDUAN: So, that's on that issue. How about how they feel about kind of traditionally, historically about Donald Trump? ENTEN: Yes. So, you know, you see this shift and you go, what is going on underneath the hood? Well, take a look. Donald Trump, you remember when he first ran back in 2016, immigrant voters were one of his weakest spots. But look at this, Trump's vote share in presidential elections among immigrant citizens, those who are registered to vote, look at this, 2016, he got 36 percent of the vote. You go to 2020, 39 percent of the vote. Look at this, in 2024, all the way up to 47 percent of the vote. Some polls I looked at had him barely losing that vote. Some polls I looked at had him barely winning that vote. Again, there is no bloc of voters that shifted more to the right from 2020 to 2024 than immigrant voters. And Donald Trump, at least in some surveys, actually won that vote. On average, it's about equal. So, there may be all this stuff, right, about undocumented immigrants and Trump being harsh on them, but immigrant voters themselves have increasingly liked Donald Trump and have increasingly moved to the right on immigration and into the Republican camp.

Wow. Did legal immigrants suddenly become "racistas"?

So what's going on? Let me try this:

First, letting millions in in a chaotic and disorganized fashion has created problems in Hispanic communities, from school districts that don't have French teachers for Haitian arrivals to others that don't have enough ESL teachers for the ones who only speak Spanish. It's expensive to make these changes and no one in the Biden administration gave that a thought.

Second, legal immigrants, like me, value our legality. We worked for it. I remember my parents taking citizenship classes to pass the test. I recall hilarious moments quizzing my parents about the branches of government or who emancipated the slaves or who wrote the Declaration of Independence. It was hard work.

So the Democrats miscalculated this. And Trump, a man with much better political instincts than they have, simply sent the Guard and let the Democrats be themselves again.

