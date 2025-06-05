She’s a real nowhere woman

Back in the days of the George Floyd riots, I recall one scene of a white young woman screaming in the face of a black police officer about oppression and discrimination. Wonder what that black man, perhaps the descendant of slaves, felt about what a young woman probably raised in a fancy home in the suburbs, had to say about his experience. I'd love to know.

Over the last few years, I've felt that the Left has gone crazy. How else do you explain the behavior that we see in these marches and protests?

Someone decided to do a study and confirm that we've been watching people who need help, and I don't mean a chat or a check. This is from Rikki Schlott:

Liberals are more than twice as likely to say they have poor mental health -- while conservatives are more than twice as likely to say their mental wellbeing is “excellent.” Is it any wonder? Conservatives promote family and religious values and pro-community messaging. The left is the party of grievance politics and “Yes you can’t” messaging. Now, data collected from the 2022 Cooperative Election Study from Tufts University and reported by statistician and political commentator Nate Silver reveals that, among voters who said their mental health was poor, 45% identified as politically liberal and just 19% were conservatives. Conversely, those who said they had excellent mental health identified as conservative 51% of the time, while 20% were liberal.

Women with mental health issues? Glad to see that someone did the study because my eyes have been telling me for some time that these liberal women are crazy.

Many things are driving this craziness. First, the study is correct that people who focus on family and babies are more likely to be happy than people who focus on government or abortion. It makes sense to me. Second, I think that we can argue that Trump Derangement Syndrome has hit the ladies a little harder. Just watch MSNBC. Third, it makes sense that people who are religious can handle the challenges of life a bit better than those who expect government to fix everything. As my late mother once said, I wouldn't have survived communism without my rosary.

Can we save the young women? I hope so, because they are on a road to nowhere.

Image: AT via Magic Studio