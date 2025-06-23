Send us students, not troublemakers

There’s been a lot of talk lately about student visas. Who doesn't love having foreign students come to our universities and learn a thing or two? Unfortunately, some of these foreign students are more interested in bringing their problems and grievances rather using the opportunity to get an education.

It looks like our patience is exhausted. To paraphrase those words on the Statue of Liberty, send me your students interested in learning and keep the ones who want to protest. Why should U.S. universities turn into battlegrounds for every international conflict known to man? Stay home and march with your own flag.

The Trump Administration has had enough, and who can blame them? This is from Tippingsights:

A few weeks ago, liberal media erupted when Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a cable to all United States embassies and missions to pause the processing of student visas until specific protocols were tightened. This week, the State Department announced enhanced vetting techniques for student visa applications, including evaluating social media posts by applicants for "hostile attitudes towards our citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles." On the surface, this decision might seem like the Trump administration is engaging in viewpoint discrimination, a point that liberal media elites repeatedly make. Colleges and universities are laboratories of diverse thought, the argument goes, so restricting freedom of speech constitutes a significant disservice to higher education’s mission. As free speech advocates ourselves, we were initially persuaded by such arguments during the first Trump administration. However, given the extent of social media reach and the increasingly divided world we inhabit, Secretary Rubio is justified in providing visas only to students who respect the American way of life.

Darn right. We want people who respect the American way of life. What does that mean? It means that you are not going to come here and show no respect for the U.S. or the people who disagree with you. In some cases, our country is paying your tuition as well.

Secretary Rubio is right that we need to read their social media accounts. Why? Because that's where they chat, organize, and tell each other how much they hate the U.S.

So get them out and send a clear message across the world. We love you but not if you hate us. Stay home if you hate us. We don't need you.

Image: Ted Eytan