SCOTUS transgenderism ruling: A victory for sanity

The United States Supreme Court just handed down a ruling that will be remembered as a line in the sand — not just legally, but morally, spiritually, and culturally. In a 6-3 decision in United States v. Skrmetti, the high court upheld Tennessee’s law banning so-called “gender-affirming care” for minors. Translation: The State of Tennessee, and any other state in the Union, has every right to protect children from irreversible mutilation, sterilization, and experimental medicalization masquerading as compassion. The ruling marks the first major constitutional affirmation of a state’s right to reject the cult of gender ideology when it comes to protecting minors — and it is long, long overdue.

For years, parents have been psychologically tortured by institutions and “experts” who told them that if they didn’t go along with puberty-blockers, cross-sex hormones, or genital surgeries, their child would commit suicide. That’s the threat they were given. Not just a lie — a weaponized lie. Because as more research and real-life testimonies have emerged, the truth is becoming impossible to bury: Suicide rates among those who medically transition are not lower. In many cases, they’re tragically higher. Even Reuters, of all places, published an investigation acknowledging that the data used to justify “gender care” for minors is riddled with bias, small sample sizes, and low-quality evidence.

In country after country, health officials are waking up to the irreversible harm this has caused. The United Kingdom’s National Health Service no longer prescribes puberty-blockers for minors outside strict clinical trials. Sweden, Finland, and Norway have all moved away from gender-transition procedures for minors, urging caution, therapy, and a return to biological reality. But in the United States? Our medical elites, bureaucrats, and cowardly politicians marched in the other direction, subsidizing this madness with taxpayer-funded Medicaid dollars and military resources. According to a 2022 Department of Defense memo, the Pentagon has spent tens of millions on gender transitions, including surgeries and hormones for active-duty troops and their dependents.

Tell me how that made our military stronger. Tell me how that helped morale, unity, or national defense readiness. It didn’t. It fractured trust, injected identity confusion into an already politically fragile institution, and wasted resources in an era of rising global threats. This isn’t diversity — it’s dereliction.

Meanwhile, Medicaid, our safety-net health system for the poor and vulnerable, has become a slush fund for experimental, irreversible procedures. In states like California and Oregon, gender transitions for minors were covered with no meaningful guardrails, and parents who objected were sometimes cut out of the decision-making process entirely. Who benefits? Pharmaceutical companies, ideological nonprofits, and woke medical centers. Who suffers? Kids. Families. Taxpayers. Truth.

We now know that many of the adults who “transitioned” — sometimes as young as 13 or 14 — are filled with deep regret. These detransitioners, once hailed as brave pioneers, are now shunned by the very medical institutions that used their bodies for profit and political points. They were promised wholeness. They were promised peace. What they got was surgical scars, infertility, and deeper depression.

And yet, corporate media still parrot the myth that “gender-affirming care” is life-saving, essential, and backed by science. No — it’s backed by bullies, lobbyists, and ideologues with a messiah complex and a God-sized hole in their soul.

That’s why this Supreme Court ruling matters. For the first time, the nation’s highest legal authority has said enough. The states have a right — no, a duty — to stop this madness and protect their children. Tennessee stood up. Other states will follow. And soon, the entire edifice of trans-medical pseudoscience will fall, not because of politics, but because of truth.

A reckoning is underway — and it’s not just legal. It’s cultural. It’s moral. The adults are waking up. The parents are rising. And the children who were sacrificed on the altar of political correctness will not be forgotten. History will judge this era harshly. But today? Today, the tide turned — and not a moment too soon.

Image: Matt Popovich via Flickr, CC0 1.0, public domain.