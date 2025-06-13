Re: Iran — Sounds crazy but it’s true

Democrats trust Iran with nukes more than they trust you, their fellow Americans, with guns.

That’s not hyperbole. That’s not theoretical. That’s factually true. By their actions, their policy, their votes, we shall know them, and they voted for Obama’s Iran deal while at the same time, Obama’s Attorney General Eric Holder was doing everything possible — the sneakier and the slimier the better — to keep guns out of the hands of law-abiding Americans, or intentionally arming criminals. (See: Operation Chokepoint, Fast and Furious, etc.)

All honest observers at the time knew Obama’s precious 2015 Iran Deal was a ten year glide path to nukes not a proscription from them — and here we are, ten years later, in 2025, and America’s chess pieces were, this week, being shifted around in the region in anticipation of… something. Late last night, we found out what: Israel would carry out targeted strikes on Iranian leadership.

Right on time.

Check the date and do the math pic.twitter.com/oS2OO9pdhz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 13, 2025

Embassies and other American operations present in the region were either placed on high alert or emptied out. We don’t know much more than that, as regards our response, in kinetic terms, either in the short or long term, but we do know that President Trump spent a night at Camp David — which he hates — last Sunday night. (It’s too “rustic” for our gilded Commander-in-Chief, lol.) He had extremely private meetings with his very, very closest advisors, chief among them Marco Rubio, who is wearing so many hats now I’ve lost count. (Secretary of State, National Security Advisor, etc.)

Now, bearing all this in mind, read Eric Holder’s X post from late last week, Friday the 6th of June. He’s not a heavy user of X, so when he does post, it’s notable.

Enough.



No policy of negotiation, appeasement or capitulation is going to work with these dishonest, morally bankrupt extremists. They want to control/destroy higher education.



It’s time for my beloved @Columbia to hold true to its enduring values. Time to stand and fight. https://t.co/7Op6QB6a0P — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) June 7, 2025

The word “appeasement” jumped out at me; Here, Holder’s referring to President Trump’s righteous civil rights battle with higher education to do something about the observable, inarguable tide of antisemitism rising on their campuses. Of course the left is framing it all as a “free speech” issue but these young adults, as we’ve all seen, aren’t just holding signs and marching. They’re terrorizing Jewish students, taking over and vandalizing buildings, and even taking janitors hostage!

“Appeasement” is a word we traditionally use when talking about terrorists or terrorist countries, notably Iran. “Extremists” is a word they, the Obama administration, popularized to describe anyone who disagreed with them about, well, anything.

“Enough. No policy of negotiation, appeasement or capitulation is going to work with these dishonest, morally bankrupt extremists.”

If you saw that sentence all by itself, completely out of context, you might think, reasonably, it was directed at the Iranian mullahs, not your fellow Americans. All Trump wants is for the Jew-hating to stop.

That’s it.

Just knock it off with terrorizing Jews. That’s all they gotta do. But nooooo…

It will be interesting to see what both Eric Holder and Barack Obama post about the Israeli strikes inside Iran last night. Thus far, they have been silent.

