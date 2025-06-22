Pennsylvania’s Dem governor should listen to his colleague

We understand that Governor Shapiro of Pennsylvania is thinking about running for president. It makes sense because he is the governor of a big state and avoids the 80-20 issues killing Democrats.

If he is indeed thinking of a run in 2028, then he should listen to what Senator Fetterman is saying. Pennsylvania just added a GOP Senator in 2024. Something seems to be happening there, and I don’t mean voters looking for more liberalism.

This is the latest from Senator Fetterman:

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) hasn’t been shy about his party’s delusions about the violence in Los Angeles. Breaking with his party, he has called out the violence as “anarchy and true chaos.” Posting a photo of burning cars and a masked man waving a Mexican flag, Fetterman warned Democrats that failing to condemn such lawlessness means “my party loses the moral high ground.” He emphasized his support for free speech, peaceful protest, and immigration — but insisted that setting cars on fire, destroying property, and attacking police cross a line. While many Democrats tried to downplay the unrest, Fetterman’s blunt honesty stood out, earning praise from conservatives and highlighting the growing divide within his party over how to respond to escalating violence in the streets.

Where are you, Governor? What side of the growing divide are you on? Which one of the people arrested by ICE in L.A. do you want back on the streets?

Down in South Texas, Rep. Cuellar, who faces another left-wing primary next March, is saying that the president got it right. Cuellar may be betting on a win in the primary and getting ready for a very tough re-election. In all fairness, Cuellar was a huge critic of the Biden border policies, and especially letting people in to see a judge evaluate their asylum claims.

Governor Shapiro benefitted from a weak GOP opponent the last time. Let’s hope he faces a strong challenge the next time. Maybe one of our AT readers in Pennsylvania can suggest a name.

No matter what, Governor Shapiro has to get real, or the public will turn on him.

PS: Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image: Josh Shapiro. Credit: Governor Tom Wolf via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.