Peace through strength first requires strength

I don’t know how our conflict with Iran will end, but I know that its beginning was spectacular. President Trump, Steve Witkoff, and Marco Rubio expended a significant amount of capital in an effort to bring Iran to agreement on the discontinuation of uranium enrichment, with their intention to make a nuclear bomb.

President Trump drew a red-line, that he’s been articulating for more than a decade — Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon — and gave Iran a 60-day deadline to make a deal. On day 61, Israel, working in tandem with the U.S., executed hundreds of precision strikes on air-defense systems and other strategic installations, and targeted Iran’s military generals and nuclear scientists. For two weeks, Israel’s military operations have been almost flawless, with no reported military assets lost, and an effective defense of its population centers with the successful operation of its Iron Dome.

President Trump has continued to appeal to Ali Khamenei to “make a deal.” On Thursday, President Trump made a last-ditch effort to bring about peace, and stated that he would make a decision about possible American involvement within two weeks. Iran’s response was almost immediate and was a rebuff of the president’s appeal.

After the military operation, Trump announced this on Truth Social:

We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.

In executing this very targeted attack, the president, Pete Hegseth, and his Joint Chiefs Chairman, General Dan ‘Razin’ Caine performed a couple of important misdirects that shrouded the actual attack. Several B2 bombers were launched as decoys over the Pacific Ocean. The president had also set a two-week deadline, which I suspect caused the Iranians to believe that they had two weeks before an imminent attack.

Lastly, it has been reported that the president briefed top Republican lawmakers prior to the strike, but didn’t notify Congressional Democrat leadership.

While there will be a lot of hand-wringing and pearl-clutching over this attack, and AOC is already fund-raising over calls for impeachment, President Trump and his cabinet, as well as the outstanding men and women that serve in our Armed Forces, executed this strike with precision, guile, and lethality.

Contrast that with our most recent military debacle, the Afghanistan withdrawal, executed by Joe Biden and his team of incompetents.

Again, we cannot foresee how this strike pans out, but I thank God that we have a thoughtful president and very capable Cabinet members to help guide our president to bring about an end to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Peace through strength first requires strength. Iran, Russia, China, and any other potential adversary can plainly see that this is no longer Joe Biden’s America.

Image: Public domain.