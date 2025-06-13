Pardon moi! Why are French Tesla lessors suing Tesla?

Thank God our legal systems are inherited from British traditions, including common law, rather than the Napoleonic Code.

Article 1625 of the French Civil Code encompasses the warranty that a seller of goods owes a buyer, including peaceful possession of the item sold. A group of Tesla lessors in France are using it to sue Tesla for not guaranteeing their peaceful use of their EVs. They’re demanding that a Paris Commercial court terminate their leases and reimburse legal costs because the brand represents “extreme right” ideology.

Be that as it may — or may not be — the application of 1625 is dubious in this case, despite the “unprecedented circumstances” wrought by Musk’s activities. Even if Musk’s “right-wing” political activities (in their eyes) have made their cars targets of vandalism, isn’t this a classic leftist example of misdirecting blame toward the victim (Tesla cars), rather than the perpetrator?

More fundamentally, how, especially in an open society, can any government guarantee peaceful possession of anything? Especially in France, where crime is so rampant that travel alerts advise a “high degree of caution.” There are numerous examples of crime victims in France, especially if one happens to be conservative. This one summarizes fifty violent attacks preceding elections last year, some of which precluded the peaceful possession of possessions, including a car.

Unreasonably encumbering a seller to ensure a buyer enjoys peaceful possession of their purchase seems preposterous, even by French standards. In fact, Article 1625 seems like a catchall for disgruntled leftists to persecute their perceived political opponents. What’s more, the spirit of it runs counter to a society renowned for protests, uprisings, and strikes. Often, they deteriorate into chaotic riots such as the Yellow Vest protests in which property was attacked, including cars. Sorry, but peaceful possession cannot be guaranteed in such a turbulent society.

In 2022 the Frenchies again took to the streets en-masse, this time to demonstrate against the high cost of living. Tactics included blocking and disabling traffic, and riots, which are hardly conducive to peaceful use. The double-entendre that “The French are Revolting” is well-deserved.

In short, not only is individual crime rampant, but organized mayhem is endemic over there. Presuming a product like a Tesla was sold in good-faith and with all due consideration, how can its peaceful use be guaranteed in such a country?

In its conscientious business operations, how can Tesla possibly account for a bunch of raving French lefty lunatics who are displeased with the CEO’s alliance with a U.S. president who was elected in a landslide? Instead of Article 1625 of the French Civil Code, I suggest the supercilious French employ Penal Code 1810; it’s still a part of the Napoleon Series, but at least it deals with vandalism.

The “business of America is business” (attributed to Calvin Coolidge), so thank God for the common law fostering such economic vitality in our commonsense country. Yes, we have Tesla vandalism over here, but no one is directly suing the company for not guaranteeing peace.

Image from Grok.