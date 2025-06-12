Pam Bondi is back on Fox News with an update: Antisemitic coffee shop owners will be hunted down and face the full wrath of the DOJ

With mandate from the American people to destroy the Deep State once and for all, clean out the pedophiles, child traffickers, traitors, and other criminals in Washington (and across all levels of government), Pam Bondi has more important things to do, like making sure the basement dwelling losers who fancy themselves revolutionaires à la Che Guevara don’t (allegedly) refuse service to Jewish patrons.

No Epstein files.

No deep state arrests.

Violent riots on the streets, no major arrests of funders or organizers.

Letitia James still free.

Pam Bondi is focused on *checks notes* antisemitic coffee?

Got it.pic.twitter.com/4GOHah7iX4 — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) June 11, 2025

Are these people vile? Absolutely. If they refused service to certain patrons based on religious or political affiliations did they break the law? Of course. Is glamorizing the acts of October 7 one of the most morally repugnant positions to take? Undoubtedly. But this is supposed to be America with radical freedom, as long as you’re not infringing on the inalienable rights of others, and anti-discrimination laws imposed upon the private sector are unconstitutional. Since when are God-given rights being denied because some loser refuses to serve someone a coffee? I am not in any way excusing the behavior of these receding-hairline Hamas lovers, but I am saying the government shouldn’t be able to dictate how they run their private business. If a coffee shop wants to glamorize rapists and murderers, I will not be spending my money there, and neither should anyone else. That’s the answer to a bad business model (hateful discrimination), not government intervention.

And, if I were a Jewish person, there’s no way in the world I would trust a coffee made by these people, even if the government forced them to serve me. Sure it’s wildly unfair, but this is just the reality of the situation.

Anyway, I struggle to understand how this coffee shop discrimination issue is taking such high priority? As you heard in the video, Bondi and the full force of the DOJ is “coming after you” if you’re going to pull this little stunt anywhere else in the country. It sounds like a losing case too—the Colorado baker didn’t have to make the cake for the gays, so the precedent has been set.

Bondi wants to morally grandstand about “the world we’re living in,” where Jews would be denied service at some pathetic local coffee shop. Despicable yes, but these are leftists about whom we’re talking—isn’t “despicable” just part of their character?

We’re also living in a world of unbelievable levels of child sex abuse—what about the millions of children being sexually abused and exploited for child pornography? The U.S. is both the number one consumer and creator of child sex abuse material. The DOJ has roughly 116,000 employees, and it seems like this issue deserves every single dollar and bit of manpower should be diverted to this mission.

What about an investigation into the Fedsurrection of J6? The fact that our own government used our money to implant its agents to orchestrate a psyop? How about an investigation into the crooked and illegal actions taken by members of the J6 committee? Sitting members of Congress destroying “evidence” that was used as justification to jail American citizens without due process? What about tracking the Ukraine money, and all the shady NGO dollars? If we have lawmakers owned by foreign influence, it seems like it’s extremely important to get to the bottom of it.

The five dead babies whose bodies were saved from the medical waste truck in D.C.?

The truth behind the assassination attempts against Trump’s life?

Fauci??

We have zero arrests of consequence—WHERE ARE THE ARRESTS?

I could go on, and on, and on.

How about simply fulfilling the promise to release the Epstein files? I have no doubt that anything incriminating the powers that be has been destroyed, but Bondi said, there were “thousands” of videos of Epstein with children. Who are the buyers?

But hey, after she makes sure all the Hamas-obsessed coffee shops have completed their court-ordered anti-discrimination diversion programs, she’ll be back on Fox to tell us how she and the DOJ will be coming after the potheads, or maybe the neighborhood gangbanger carrying an unregistered firearm, next.

This woman has got to go.

