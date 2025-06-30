NYC Pride 2025 actually looks like a cattle drive

Did a convention for the fat and disabled just break for lunch? Or is this just the state of the LGBTQ community now that it’s been engulfed by leftism?

The gays used to look like Rock Hudson—now, they’re overweight slobs without one iota of self-respect, propriety, or beauty between them. Just take a look at scenes from New York City’s “Pride” parade, which is almost indistinguishable from a cattle drive:

This is footage from NYC’s Pride Parade.



What do you notice about the participants?



…do you see it????

Tell me that doesn’t look like a herd of slow-moving bovine, dutifully plodding onward to their next meal—the only thing that tips you off is that instead of the characteristic sounds of lowing, you’ve got a drumbeat untempered by rhythm (classic leftard), obvious human inventions (wheelchairs and walkers), and cows aren’t rainbow-colored and they don’t cut off their udders.

Don’t get me wrong, I have absolutely zero issue with the shocking ugliness seen across the queer community. Homosexuality is already a tragedy in and of itself, but it’s an even greater loss when you see a gorgeous man or woman whose genetics end with them—and this is not an advocation for IVF methods so same-sex partners can create children—but seriously, thank God people like the ones seen in the “Pride” parade above are barely reproducing, if at all.

But back to answering my initial query: it’s clear that the wretchedness and self-loathing on display at this “Pride” event is in fact a result of the movement’s wholesale acceptance of all things left—the ideology itself is, among other things, anti-human and anti-beauty—which explains why the parade was more “communist liberation” than gay visibility as it’s been in years past:

🚨 Jihadist NYC Mayoral candidate @ZohranKMamdani attends NYC Queer Liberation March that turned Into an Anti-America, Demon March 🚨



This year’s “Queer Liberation March” in New York City looked more like a communist liberation parade than a pride parade.



The event was…

And if you hadn’t already deduced, the freaks of this parade, no doubt living off of welfare, disability, and other handouts, who cut their own functioning body parts off because they’re verifiably mentally ill, are the Zohran Mamdani voters—you can tell by the way they celebrate him as he makes an appearance. As Laura Loomer points out, the irony is striking—jihadism and “Pride” do not mix.

But naturally, because this is 2025 and we’re living in Bizarro World, “imperfection and illogic reign supreme,” and people like this somehow have the right to vote, their input having just as much influence as yours and mine.

