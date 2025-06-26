New York’s Big Apple could be replaced with a hammer and sickle

Most of us remember September 11, 2001, the day Islamist terrorists attacked the United States of America, killing nearly 3,000 innocent people of all races and religions. Many more died in the months and years after, such as emergency responders who worked tirelessly for long periods at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

If on that agonizing day you had predicted that the United States of America would elect a pro-Muslim (and some even say Muslim) president, you would have been called nuts. But just a few years later, Americans elected Barack Obama—twice! If on that same mournful day, you had predicted that New York City Democrats would nominate a communist, antisemite Muslim, you would have been called crazy.

But here we are!

Image created using two public domain images (here and here).

New York City Democrats just nominated a communist Muslim as their nominee in the November mayoral race. Since Democrats are nearly 50 percent of the city’s electorate (48.78%) versus Republicans at 11 percent and unaffiliated at 21.1 percent, it’s usually the Democrat primary nominee who wins the election.

But hold your bagel...maybe not this year!

Mayor Eric Adams, who is far from a great mayor, left the Democrat party and is running as an independent. In past years, that might have gotten him a free hot dog from a street vendor, but in 2025, with the communist Zohran Mamdani winning the Democrat primary, all bets are off.

Mamdani calls himself a Democratic socialist and won the primary among 11 candidates. He can call himself whatever he wants (after all, Democrats think that people who identify as animals are normal), but if you listen to what Mamdani wants to do, it’s pure communism.

As a bonus for Mamdani’s communist supporters, the Democrat nominee is also antisemitic, which fits in perfectly with today’s Democrat party. President Trump spoke for many Americans in his Truth Social post:

Democrats have crossed the line by elevating a 100% Communist Lunatic. We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous.

However, a primary does not make an election. Could it be that, because New York Democrats knew Mayor Adams would be running in the November election as an independent, so they could vote for him then, these New Yorkers were voting against former Governor Andrew Cuomo? After all, many believe Cuomo was responsible for thousands of COVID-related deaths.

From now until November, Republicans will use the primary as proof that the Democrat party has morphed into the Communist Party. That’s why Mandami’s primary nomination hurts. Should he win the election, it might mean Democrats have little to no chance of winning back the House in the 2026 midterm elections, as it would be proof that the Democrat party has indeed gone communist.

However, if a more “moderate” Democrat (even if running as an independent) wins, it would show that Democrats are not extreme communist lunatics. That would give them a chance in 2026.

Candidates in NYC’s mayoral race:

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa: Republican

Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams: Independent

Communist antisemite Zohran Mamdani: Democrat

Jim Walden: Independent

Andrew Cuomo: Independent (tentative)

Sliwa believes that, by holding the 30 percent Donald Trump won in the November 2024 presidential election and gaining Republicans, independents, and disgruntled Democrats, he has a solid chance of upsetting the Big Apple cart. Mayor Adams also thinks he can win with the same alliance. They are counting on many voters not wanting either COVID killer Andrew Cuomo or communist antisemite Zohran Mamdani moving into Gracie Mansion.

With the primary just a few days in the rearview mirror, the results are still being analyzed by local, state, and national Democrat and Republican party leaders. Among many who do not want a communist elected mayor, there is some chatter about going all in on supporting incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and asking Curtis Sliwa to step down.

As a former New Yorker who left that cesspool city of humid summers/freezing winters for California when it was still golden, it is very sad to see this happening. (Of course, I have watched the same thing happen in California.) However, the ones who should worry are those living in red states. If the communist Mandami were to win, they might see a big influx of New Yorkers moving to their city. Whoever thought that New York’s Big Apple could be replaced with a hammer and sickle?

Robin M. Itzler is a regular contributor to American Thinker. She is the founder and editor of Patriot Neighbors, a free weekly national newsletter. Robin can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.