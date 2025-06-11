Never Trumpers Are Back with a New Name

Democrats have failed to conduct a thorough deep-dive analysis as to why they lost the presidential election and Congress, and it seems many Never Trumpers also don’t want to look in the mirror. Instead of accepting that their RINO time in the D.C. spotlight is over, a bunch of Never Trumpers got together and started an organization called Our Republican Legacy.

They do not accept that the MAGA populist movement is here to stay. Among Our Republican Legacy (ORL) founders and leaders are:

Former House Speaker John Boehner

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Former Vice President Dan Quayle

Former Republican National Committee Chair and current Independent and current MSNBC host Michael Steele

Former Missouri Senator John Danforth

Former Maine Senator William Cohen

Former Wyoming Senator Alan Simpson

Aren’t you excited? I bet you can barely restrain yourself from clicking on the group’s website to join ORL. If you attend a meeting, you might run into other “esteemed” members such as former representative and current CNN commentator Adam Kinzinger, who in 2024 endorsed Kamala “word salad” Harris over Donald Trump. Even many in Kinzinger’s own family disowned him! Another ORL member you might chat with at an event is former Representative Charlie Dent, who endorsed Joe Biden in 2020.

Chris Vance, former chairman of the Washington State Republican Party and ORL senior advisor, said in a May 29, 2025, interview:

We’re just getting started. Our state organizations will recruit members, engage local media, drive the conversation on social platforms, and show up visibly in Republican Party events at every level. We are building the leadership structure for a Republican Party in exile—ready for its return.

Notice that most ORL founders and leaders have the word “former“ in their titles. It’s Never Trumpers who are in exile, not today’s America First MAGAs!

The new organization (an NPR affiliate) erroneously believes the Republican tent has room for Never Trumpers and MAGAs. My guess is that most America First Patriots would rather have a root canal without anesthesia than have Never Trumpers in the MAGA tent. We America First Patriots firmly believe that President Trump and his dedicated administration are working 24-hour days to correct the Uniparty mess that many ORL founders and leaders helped to create along with their Democrat buddies.

My suggestion: If you are at an event and meet someone from Our Republican Legacy, recommend they call 202-863-8000. That’s the phone number for the Democratic National Committee.

Image created using ChatGPT.

Robin M. Itzler is a regular contributor to American Thinker. She is the founder and editor of Patriot Neighbors, a free weekly national newsletter. Robin can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.