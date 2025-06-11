MSM addresses anarchy in LA: ‘Why burning EVs isn’t a good idea’

Elizabeth Weise at USA Today decided to comment on the anarchy that’s currently raging across Los Angeles, and here’s her two cents: if you’re going to light other people’s cars on fire, at least make sure it’s not an electric vehicle, because that would be bad for the environment and your fellow rioters. (On the contrary: perhaps we can encourage them to stand as close as possible to the flames and take big deep breaths?)

Here’s Weise’s absolutely insane headline: “Waymos are being torched in LA. Why burning EVs isn’t a good idea.” She sets the stage for the reader, covering that which we already know—leftists are once again burning and looting a city in a violent rebuff of common sense, law, and order (though she doesn’t exactly say it like that)—before she details the heightened consequences of E.V. fires compared to traditional combustion-engine fires, highlighting how particularly bad these sorts of fires are for the environment, and those in the vicinity.

Utter madness.

Let me help Weise out: Not only is it a “bad idea” to burn E.V.s while engaged in psychotic mayhem—because you’ve been whipped into a hysteria to resist deportations, but only as long as they’re occurring under a Republican president—but it’s a “bad idea” to burn cars in lawless fashion… period.

This is just the umpteenth example of why we call the fake news, the fake news.

Maybe Weise should have also stressed that it’s “bad idea” to try to light police horses on fire? Maybe she could have added that it’s a “bad idea” to try and kill law enforcement officers by dropping cement blocks from overpasses? Would Weise consider it a “bad idea” to “protest” deportations by looting stores selling high-end fashion and expensive gadgets? I thought these people hated the West, “colonialism,” and “consumerism,” yet there they are grabbing all the luxury capitalist products they can hold in their greedy mitts.

And the Los Angeles book stores breathe a collective sigh of relief knowing they’re once again, immune to the “protests” of the left.

Image from X.