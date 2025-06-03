Michelle, (you’re not) my belle

Here in Texas, we’ve had the pleasure of having two Bush ladies enjoying their post-presidency years. Barbara was a charmer and Laura is equally charming. My favorite part is that they stick to charities, or sitting next to their former president spouses at baseball games. How sweet is that! A First Lady who knows exactly how to enjoy retirement and her family. And a couple of first ladies who’ve chosen to enjoy life rather than preach about this or that.

Enter Michelle Obama. For the record, I posted a lot about her husband, the president, but stayed away from talking about her. I left her alone because we should leave the families out of it.

Of course, Mrs. Obama has decided to enter our lives again and talk about Trump’s female voters. This is the story from Andrea Peyser:

I’m a pro-choice feminist — and a Democrat — who just happened to vote for Donald Trump for president. And I resent Michelle Obama’s sneering, demeaning, strangely ignorant and massively sexist remarks about women, our reproductive systems and, especially, our vote. In the latest episode of the podcast, ‘IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson,’ the former first lady and lefty pro-abortion activist mounted her high horse and disgracefully disparaged a woman’s decision to exercise her right to choose what to do with her body. That is, when that choice is to have a baby. On the podcast the celebricat shares with her brother, the 61-year old mother of two daughters insanely breathed strength into the pro-life crowd by declaring bizarrely that creating life is ‘the least’ of what a woman’s reproductive system does. ‘I attempted to make the argument on the campaign trail this past election was that there’s just so much more at stake and because so many men have no idea about what women go through,’ Obama said, delving treacherously close to Democratic-style word salad. ‘Women’s reproductive health is about our life. It’s about this whole complicated reproductive system that the least of what it does is produce life.’

Well, it’s probably true that most men don’t know what women go through. I’m sure that women have been saying that to men since Eve couldn’t get Adam to take out the garbage for the Wednesday morning pickup. At the same time, Mrs. Obama doesn’t get that her side lost the abortion debate because her side was pushing abortion without limits and most women don’t want their reproductive system to be used that way.

The larger point, as Miss Peyser points out, is that Mrs. Obama thinks female voters gave Trump the win, not because Kamala Harris was awful, but because they didn’t want to vote for a woman: in Peyser’s words, “we were too stupid or timid to vote for the worst candidate ever to grace a ballot, simply because she is female.”

Really, Mrs. Obama? So vote for the sister even if she is as unqualified as a candidate has ever been? It reminds me of her husband campaigning in Philadelphia telling black men to vote for the sister because she is their sister? How did that turn out?

So Mrs. Obama, it’s time to sit down with Laura and learn a bit about First Lady 101. It’s better when the ladies enjoy the grandkids and cheer for the home team when they score a run. It worked well for the late Barbara Bush and for the current Laura Bush.

To paraphrase The Beatles, Michelle my belle these are words I have to say. Stay away from political podcasts. You had your eight years, got amazingly favorable publicity from a media that adored you, and now it’s time to move on.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.