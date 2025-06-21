Maybe Caitlin should start her own league

In the interest of full disclosure, as they'd like to say, I am not a fan of women's team sports. I guess that's what happens when you have three sons, a brother I played catch and tackled with, and a sister who loved ballerinas more than sports.

So enter the WNBA, or the Women's National Basketball Association, in case you didn't know what the initials stood for.

So why are we even talking about the league these days? Because the games have turned into a bunch of young women fighting with each other. This is the latest:

Caitlin Clark had a rough night Tuesday ‘cause she wound up on her ass after getting into one helluva fight with some players from the opposing team. Check out video, which shows Clark -- also a point guard -- dribbling the ball with Jacy aggressively blocking her from getting anywhere close to the basket. Yet, Clark tries but fails to maneuver past Jacy, who repeatedly bumps Caitlin with her body. Then Jacy apparently pokes Clark in her eye and gives her a shove. Clark is clearly in pain as she covers her eye with her hand as Sun center Tina Charles wags her finger at Caitlin. After all the dust cleared, Mabrey, Charles and Clark were given technical fouls, while Sheldon was issued a flagrant 1 foul for unnecessary contact against another player. Later in the game, Sophie Cunningham fouled Sheldon hard as she was driving to the basket, which sparked an even bigger scuffle. Despite the fireworks, Clark still had a pretty good game, scoring 20 points and six assists as she led Indiana to an 88-71 victory.

As you can see, the girls in the league have decided to declare war on Caitlin Clark, the new kid on the block. Caitlin is not only a great player, but she is also the only reason that people are watching on TV. One would think that these young women want Caitlin to play as many minutes as possible. She fills the arena! Not these girls. It’s all-out war on her, and no one is winning.

Maybe I'm old-fashioned, but watching a bunch of girls fighting with each other like a hockey game brawl turns me off. So let Clark play, and get all the pettiness and envy out of the league. Clark saved the league from obscurity, and too many women want to punch her. Maybe Clark should start her own league.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: John Mac