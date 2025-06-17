Masks for terrorists but not for law enforcement

Soy Boy California state Sen. Scott Wiener (D) wants law enforcement to stop wearing masks to cover their identity, but has no problem with violent domestic terrorists wearing masks at the same “protests.” How upside down is that?

We are not talking about peaceful protests here. Those who are burning, looting, setting cars on fire, and breaking windows are domestic terrorists, not peaceful protestors. Peaceful protestors hold placards, set up stands with mics, or civilly disobey. But once they turn the corner to destroying private property, burning cars in the streets, throwing chunks of cement at passing cars, and doxxing law enforcement officials, they become criminals.

There should be zero tolerance of those who mask-up under SorosCo paychecks then go about destroying things to trigger revolution. This is sedition. It’s insurrection. It’s terrorism. It deserves equal response before the law. They want us dead.

I realize Trump is moderating his responses. He is good that way in certain circumstances. But this State Senator Wiener has it utterly backwards. Someone please have mercy on him and educate him.

California under Gavin Newsom has made its bed. Ditto Oregon, Washington D.C., Washington state, Massachusetts, Illinois, and Maryland. Their citizens elected Democrats. Democrats destroy cities and people. This isn’t rocket surgery: Vote for a Democrat and you vote for anarchy, destruction, dissipation, and a lowered quality of life.

The Soy Boy needs to be taken to the woodshed for asking to unmask law enforcement and to mask miscreants and terrorists. We know Democrats get it backwards too often, but this is out of the realm of reason and decency. These law enforcement people have families. The terrorists are revealing those addresses and phone numbers with the explicit idea of hurting their families and abodes. That is illegal. Yet Soy Boy thinks it’s perfectly fine.

California, we once knew you. Once you were good. Now you’re the Dark Side. Maybe you deserve better, maybe you don’t. But one thing you have revealed: You care more about criminals than about your neighborhoods and fellow human beings. That is just evil. Worse, you will not accept the overwhelming results of the last election. You are no longer patriots. You are the enemy.

Image from X.