MA governor on-track to spend more than $1 billion in FY2025 on ‘emergency shelter’ program that largely serves illegal migrants

To be honest, I for one am completely underwhelmed by the “largest deportation operation in American history.” Wake me up when we start deporting more illegals than Obummer and Crooked Joe, but, here’s a tip for ICE: Start at the shelters and hotels of Massachusetts.

A new item out at Fox News reveals that state governor Maura Healey’s administration is on-track to spend more than one billion dollars on its “Emergency Assistance” program, which largely services illegal migrants, just in Fiscal Year 2025. Here’s the story:

Gov. Maura Healey’s administration has already spent $830 million so far in FY25 – which started on July 1 – accommodating more than 4,000 families who have been receiving taxpayer-funded shelter, food, education, legal aid and case management. The costs work out at about $3,496 per week per family, or around $1,000 per person per week for the program, known as the Emergency Assistance (EA) system.

The report only identifies 1,600 of the 4,000 families being migrants, but considering that the state categorizes illegal aliens as “Massachusetts residents” for the sake of eligibility, there’s no doubt that number is way off. Consider this, from an article at NBC:

Fueled by the highest immigration levels in decades, Massachusetts saw its largest population increase in 60 years between 2023 and 2024, according to Census data. Between July 1, 2023 and July 1, 2024, the state’s population increased 69,603 from 7,066,568 to 7,136,171 – a increase of just under 1% (0.985%).

As a reader/contributor pointed out: If Massachusetts has that much money to throw around, they don’t need any federal funding—finally! Harvard can stop whining about Donald Trump and go right to Healey’s office. If she can hand out a billion to pampering criminal aliens, she can surely come up with a billion to offset the federal shortfall for one of the most prestigious colleges in the nation!

Now, when you look at those numbers, you see that the “average” family is costing taxpayers around $182,000 per year. That is far above the cost of living in the U.S.’s most expensive city: to live comfortably in Manhattan, a family of four spends on average, $12,845 per month, or $154,140 per year.

But the EA-enrolled families? They’re living in shelters or hotels, not some fancy Big Apple high-rise—as Andrea Widburg commented, “the graft must be amazing.”

Where is the money going?

