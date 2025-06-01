Liz Cheney's absurd claims about the pope and Trump trashed from an unexpected quarter

A couple weeks ago, Trump-hating Liz Cheney was loudly claiming that the Vatican chose U.S.-born Robert Prevost as pope as its means of Getting Trump.

Liz Cheney on the new Pope: “In an era that looked as if it might be defined by an American man of depraved cruelty, corruption, and shame, what a magnificent thing the Catholic Church has done. The elevation of an American man of goodness, grace, humility, mercy, and faith to… pic.twitter.com/7Z3ApohSVX — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) May 9, 2025

I wrote about it here as indicative of her ridiculous obsession with President Trump, still living rent-free inside her head.

I knew that picking then-Cardinal Prevost had nothing to do with President Trump, it was about the Vatican picking its best leader.

But that was my opinion -- now some confirmation has come of it from an unexpected source who was there, Cardinal Robert McElroy, a left-leaning Church leader now leading the archdiocese in Washington, D.C.

Cardinal McElroy on Pope Leo’s missionary past and if Trump influenced the conclave https://t.co/JS8QqWOgcB — Gerard O'Connell (@gerryorome) May 28, 2025

According to America magazine, a lefty Jesuit publication:

In this interview, Cardinal McElroy rejected the suggestion by some commentators that the cardinals had voted for an anti-Trump pope. “President Trump had zero bearing on the conclave,” he said. “He simply wasn’t part of the conversation in any way when it came to electing Pope Leo.”

In other words, they had bigger things on their mind than Getting Trump, which Cheney's mind revolves around.

McElroy is no friend of Trump's, and is actually pretty left-wing. He also was there, casting ballots, before the white smoke went up. So he'd have the real story of what happened on the inside, as well as absolutely no motive to lie about this; the average lefty loves to make everything about Trump, but McElroy was thinking of other things, probably praying for the guidance of the Holy Spirit to choose the best successor to St. Peter for the people of today's Church. That doesn't leave a lot of room for stewing about Getting Trump, so they didn't.

So, once again Liz Cheney looks like an idiot, exposed by an insider as a Trump-obsessed nutbag. She really ought to find something productive to do with herself.

Image: Pexels / Pexels License