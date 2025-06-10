LA madness -- again

“Motel, money, murder, madness…

Let’s change the mood from glad to sadness”—The Doors

A line of burning Waymos littered the streets.

As did rocks, bricks, and various other projectiles that the anti-capitalist, anti-American — but “mostly peaceful” -- thugs threw at policemen and women.

Windows of the LAPD headquarters were smashed in.

But, according to reporters in the mainstream media, these weren't rioters, and certainly not insurrectionists. No, sirree.

Some were principled protesters, while others were “just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn.” I mean, how wholesome is that?

Many were probably clutching Bibles!

California, once the Golden State -- the Land of Milk and Honey -- is looking ever more like a “sh*thole country.”

Despite its size, position, and staggering natural resources. And only Leftists could pull that off. And pull it off they have. In spades.

Despite (because of) “progressive” policies, there is a greater discrepancy between rich and poor here than in any other state. And more poor and homeless people. Oh yeah, and also more illegal aliens as it is a “sanctuary state.” Except for its regular citizens. But who cares about them? Illegal aliens, assorted other criminals, drug addicts, the homeless, pedophiles, cartel types, and the ultra-rich … they have a giant sanctuary in which to thrive.

And Democrats have carefully crafted their policies to guarantee this result. They have funneled excess water into the sea, refused to do controlled burns to prevent forest fires, coddled criminals, violent and otherwise, given free healthcare — and virtually everything else — to “undocumented immigrants” while making the state impossibly expensive for most everyone else to live well, and generally done their best to summarily destroy a state that was not so long ago the envy of much of the rest of the world.

Mission accomplished.

And now they are cheering on the rioters, thugs, and looters. Encouraging them. Stupefying. They are yet again clearly showing their preference for illegal aliens over American citizens, criminals over law enforcement officers, other countries over America, Marxism over Capitalism, and chaos over stability. If they wished to alienate their citizens and destroy their state utterly, would they do anything different?

And yet they keep getting elected.

Mayor Bass was AWOL during the L.A. wildfires that burned two huge swathes of her city, at least 13,000 homes. Her deputy was under house arrest for calling in a false bomb threat. Gov. Gavin Newsom was … missing in action for the worst of it before bobbing his head for the cameras afterward.

The fires raged and they fiddled.

Perhaps Newsom was back at The French Laundry.

And yet they and the rest of the California political contingent blamed Trump, Republicans, and climate change. Now L.A. is on fire again, or at least many of its vehicles are. And instead of trying to put out the fire, they are once again fanning its flames.

California’s law enforcement personnel have been ordered by Newsom’s administration not to cooperate with I.C.E. officers and other federal law enforcement agencies. They have been instructed to rebel. In that sense, the state is guilty of insurrection and sedition. It is, really, a form of secession.

Sound familiar? Democrats have done this before ... circa 1861. The war they triggered lasted about four years, a presidential term. They were sore losers then, too. In fact, they famously assassinated a Republican president in Ford’s Theater.

It is high time these asshats were dealt with once and for all. Not with violence, but with unwavering principle and unyielding determination to Make America Great Again, not let it slide into potentially permanent chaos and decay.

Deport the illegals, charge the criminals … and hold Democrats responsible for their insanity and inflammatory rhetoric.

Image: Screen shot from X video