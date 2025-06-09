Israel has a fitting punishment for Greta Thunberg and her fellow ‘Hamactivists’

My favorite Gilbert & Sullivan operetta is The Mikado.* One of the great songs sees the Emperor of Japan sing that his “object all sublime” is to make “the punishment fit the crime.” While his list of crimes and punishments is comical, I thought of that line when I read what Israel intends to do to Greta Thunberg for invading its sovereign territory with her showboating plan to bring a few pounds of flour to the Gazans (who are not starving).

As you all know, Thunberg, whose parents are leftist theater people in Sweden, went from depressed mutism to becoming the spokesperson for climate change madness, a fame trajectory that reached its apex when the angry little troll screamed at an adoring audience at the UN. Having exhausted her climate change repertoire, Thunberg turned her energies to other leftist activities, including (naturally) antisemitism, which saw her “stand with Gaza,” within two weeks of the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust:

Imagine what else you don’t know despite the strong opinions you have on so many issues.



Also, your explanation as to how the octopus stuffie was specifically propped up for this specific photo on this specific issue is spurious, at best. pic.twitter.com/E2zogOk5qz — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 20, 2023

(You don’t even need to look at the octopus’s obvious symbolism. The signs supporting Hamas...er, Gaza, are enough.)

But that was almost two years ago, and being out of the spotlight for too long doesn’t sit well with Thunberg. So it was that she announced that she and a group of young Marxist (and, seemingly, terrorist embracing) celebrities were going to break the Israeli embargo on those not-starving Gazans by traveling in a motorized yacht with enough food to feed a few not-starving people for a couple of hours, performing all the way:

BREAKING: Greta Thunberg is currently sailing off the beaches of Crete in a gorgeous, custom Nordia 60-foot luxury yacht. A drone is filming her. pic.twitter.com/c7Uk2yvTVD — Kristine Froeba (@Kristine_Froeba) June 4, 2025

Media and social media call them peace activists! For me, he looks like a terrorist supporter.



How would you call him? pic.twitter.com/sYrNPBRzzS — Yossi BenYakar (@YossiBenYakar) June 6, 2025 Israel rightly said that there was no way it was going to allow Thunberg and crew to land, and it intercepted what’s being called the “selfie” yacht: NEW: Greta Thunberg's “selfie yacht” is being towed to the port of Ashdod after failing to comply with the Gaza blockade. She & her fellow “celebrities” will be returned to their home countries.



The tiny amount of aid that was on the yacht & not consumed by the activists will… pic.twitter.com/I6eCDR3YuJ — Ari Hoffman 🎗 (@thehoffather) June 9, 2025

In theory, Israel can try to imprison Thunberg and her merry band for violating its territorial waters. However, Israel has a more appropriate plan, and one that fits the crime. It’s going to educate Thunberg, who lives in a leftist bubble, about what happened on October 7:

Greta Thunberg and her posse of international activists will be forced to watch footage of the Oct. 7 terror attack after Israeli forces intercepted their Gaza-bound “selfie yacht,” Israel’s defense minister revealed Monday. [snip] “It is appropriate that the anti-Semitic Greta and her fellow Hamas supporters see exactly who the Hamas terrorist organization they came to support and for whom they work is, what atrocities they committed against women, the elderly, and children, and against whom Israel is fighting to defend itself,” he explained.

Nor will Thunberg be shown an edited version that cleans up the gore and leaves out the videos of Gazans exulting in the slaughter. Instead, she’ll see the raw footage:

The harrowing 43-minute video produced by the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson’s office shows shows uncensored, difficult-to-watch footage of people being massacred and bodies mutilated during the onslaught, much of it taken from terrorists’ bodycams.

If Thunberg and crew try to close their eyes to the horrors before them, I hope that they are prevented from doing so.

What worries me is that these activists may be so antisemitic that, rather than being shocked by the footage, they’ll enjoy watching it as much as the Gazans enjoyed making it. However, my suspicion is that, at least when it comes to Thunberg herself, she lives in a bubble that has no room for reality. Perhaps reality will flick a switch in her mind and cause her to revisit her beliefs. After all, if she realizes that the people around her lied about Israel and Gaza, maybe she’ll understand that they lied to her about everything else.

