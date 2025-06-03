Iran must be smiling at our naivete on the nuclear bomb

No matter how many times the Ayatollah lies to us, no matter how often the Iranian government refuses to let its nuclear sites be examined, the world still believes that the nation’s leaders can be negotiated out of their intention to have a nuclear bomb.

Certainly, there is a desperation that influences our hope that Iran can be talked out of what they’ve been promising to do for decades. But desperation does not ensure that Iran will go along. With all the threats and cajoling, Iran has reached a new high in the stockpile of enriched uranium:

Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, a confidential report by the United Nations nuclear watchdog said Saturday, and called on Tehran to urgently change course and comply with the agency’s probe. The report comes at a sensitive time as Tehran and Washington have been holding several rounds of talks over a possible nuclear deal that President Trump is trying to reach. The report by the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency — which was seen by the Associated Press and CBS News — says that as of May 17, Iran has amassed 900.8 pounds of uranium enriched up to 60%. That’s an increase of 294.9 pounds — or almost 50% — since the IAEA’s last report in February.

President Trump is determined to persuade Iran to change its path:

In a statement provided to CBS News Saturday night, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, has sent a ‘detailed and acceptable proposal’ to Iran. ‘President Trump has made it clear that Iran can never obtain a nuclear bomb,’ Leavitt said. ‘Special Envoy Witkoff has sent a detailed and acceptable proposal to the Iranian regime, and it’s in their best interest to accept it. Out of respect for the ongoing deal, the Administration will not comment on details of the proposal to the media.’

But Iran has shown no evidence of a willingness to back down or to stop enriching uranium; they also expect all sanctions to be fully lifted, in spite of the president’s diligence in continuing to convince Iran to modify its goals:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office was quick to respond to the IAEA report on Sunday, saying it was a clear warning sign that ‘Iran is totally determined to complete its nuclear weapons program.’

Although Iran continues to insist that it is enriching uranium for peaceful purposes, there are some who seriously question their intent:

Iran has maintained its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only, but the IAEA chief, Rafael Mariano Grossi, has previously warned that Tehran has enough uranium enriched to near-weapons-grade levels to make ‘several’ nuclear bombs if it chose to do so. He has acknowledged the U.N. agency cannot guarantee that none of Iran’s centrifuges may have been peeled away for clandestine enrichment.

Trump also sent a letter on March 12 by way of the United Arab Emirates with a deadline:

On March 12, Trump delivered a letter to Iran via the United Arab Emirates, reportedly giving the Islamic Republic ‘a two-month deadline for reaching a new nuclear deal or face military action.’

That deadline has passed.

Trump is still confident that a deal can be had:

Trump said on Friday that he still thinks a deal could be completed in the ‘not too distant future.’ ‘They don't want to be blown up. They would rather make a deal,’ Trump said of Iran. He added, ‘That would be a great thing that we could have a deal without bombs being dropped all over the Middle East.’

It’s unclear whether Trump is familiar with the Islamist suicidal mentality. They may just prefer being bombed than giving in to Western demands.

