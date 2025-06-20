Here in Israe l, we watch with apprehension as President Trump, with the greatest decorum and respect, attempts to negotiate some form of settlement with the ruling mullahs in Iran.

As their history of having made war upon the American and Israeli peoples over the past five decades is well documented by both Iranian and Western sources, extending this olive branch to a government which tried to assassinate this American president, both after and before his first and second terms in office was like being tortured in slow motion.

So for two months the talks have proceeded as if there was any good faith basis to believe that the Iranians were negotiating in good faith at all.

Then, on the sixty-first day of a sixty-day ultimatum, June 13, the world awoke to a dynamic event, something which should have taken place fifteen years or more ago, as Israeli jets neutralized Iranian military leadership figures as well as the leading research scientists in the Iranian nuclear program.

Still, this left the world in a state of puzzlement as to what if any role the U.S. would play in this campaign, as Trump continued to call for the Iranians to accept his terms of negotiation.

Then, on June 17, the world was changed by a two-word tweet.

Recalling the recognition of evil which faced the world during World War II, President Trump had finally uttered the words, UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER, referencing not only the U.S. Civil War but the Allied demand on Germany following the victory in that war.

While the policy of denazification in the aftermath of WWII was ultimately left both incomplete and retrograded to suit the shifting trends of emerging geopolitical realities/interests, the demand of an unconditional surrender to the Axis powers represented the fact that the Allies would never negotiate a partial peace or contemplate any ceasefire with its enemies which might leave them with any remnant of authority, dignity or legitimacy.

In fact, it would be quite relieving to know that Washington has adopted a similar sense of resolve of the Allied powers with regards to eradicating the abject evil which has been sheltered in Iran over the past nearly half century, as amusingly announced in this historic short tweet.

Of course, it is sometimes hard to accept by some that such rogues as the mullahs lead the nation of Iran are in fact the very embodiment of evil, or that their utter destruction is both necessary to the establishment of peace and fair relations around the world.

Importantly, though, as the pro-Iran talking heads which populate Western media, including those on the right such as Tucker Carlson and his ilk, challenge the reality or relatedness of American interests in opposing these villains, these villains have been contemplating the conquest and subjugation of the entire Western world, of every man, woman and child among us.

Their schemes of targeted attacks on American, Israeli, and Western civilian and military targets over the years make this fact plain as day, even should we ignore their many statements which should add to the evidence of their intentions.

While the West has preferred to sleep, as it did in the road leading to WWII, their own demise is being contemplated, planned and implemented, and there is no limit to the clear evidence that this is so.

Hence, as America has no duty to be the world's policeman, and it must credit its own national interests as paramount in fashioning its own policies, it can not ignore the threat which would arise from a nuclear terror state which has for too long acted with impunity as it has slaughtered thousands of Americans without cause or pretext, even as recently as on Oct. 7, and even more recently with the vicious execution of the already bound and mutilated, helpless American captive, Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

Indeed, the reality spoken by these images of tortured and slaughtered innocents should mold U.S. policy towards securing the future and security of America's own citizens, and of course, it is reasonable to expect that this is the very reason for Trump having fashioned his policy around his stated rejection of Iran becoming a nuclear state, time and time again.

Yet, up to this point, Trump’s preference was to pursue a policy of negotiation to that of punitive military measures, a policy which has failed to imprint any significant change upon the Iranians beyond their willingness to talk about talking some more.

Of course, the building friction between Trump's demands and the Mullahs obfuscation and intent of their retaining nuclear capacities has been the context thru which Trump's declaration of UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER was fashioned.

For the security of America, for the survival of Israel, and for the preservation of civilization, let us hope that this UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER tweet comes to represent the basis of America's further response to any hopes of survival of the regime in Tehran, and that it has the force of policy and not just that of some negotiating tactic.

The mullahs must be permanently swept from power, allowing the Persian nation to rise once more from its current state of subjugation, to stand tall among the many nations which will oppose such slaughters as have been the mainstay pursued by the Iranian state over the past 50 years.

Peloni is the Editor in Chief at Israpundit.org. He was the Acting Editor over the past year, and a Co-editor/consultant at this site over the past two years. He can be reached at Peloni1986@yahoo.com

Image: X video screen shot