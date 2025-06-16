Iran comes crawling back to the negotiating table -reports

Is Israel getting Iran good?

Sure looks like it, with this report from the Wall Street Journal:

DUBAI—Iran has been urgently signaling that it seeks an end to hostilities and resumption of talks over its nuclear programs, sending messages to Israel and the U.S. via Arab intermediaries, Middle Eastern and European officials said. In the midst of a ferocious Israeli air campaign, Tehran has told Arab officials it would be open to returning to the negotiating table as long as the U.S. doesn’t join the attack, the officials said. Iran also passed messages to Israel saying it is in the interest of both sides to keep the violence contained.

Reuters has a very similar story here.

The Journal notes that Israeli aircraft are flying freely over Tehran and there's not a thing the mullahs can do to stop them.

This is one example of what that means, among many:

The moment the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting TV studios was struck by Israeli rockets. pic.twitter.com/zdnGspVBj5 — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) June 16, 2025

They had their cheerleaders in the Western press. but the backdrop of the building on fire is a beaut:

It’s his real account. 😬 https://t.co/OHtaN8Xeor — Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) June 16, 2025

And the mullahs are reportedly not coping well:

JUST IN 🔴



Israeli official says Khamenei is in a troubled mental state, struggling to cope with the loss of close associates and unable to adapt to their replacements. - Channel 12: pic.twitter.com/4nLdRGX50i — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 16, 2025

So now they want to return to the negotiating table -- after some fifty years of bloodcurdling rhetoric and vicious warfare, from themselves and their crummy little proxies.

Now Israel is having its way.

What it tells us is Israel must really have them on the ropes, having taken out their proxies in Hamas and Hezb'allah and to some extent the Houthis, and then disabling their air force. Doing that has allowed Israel to dispense with expensivee missile strikes, and just send the fighter jets in to take out everything that needs to be taken out.

As President Trump has noted, these clowns had their chance, but instead of cut a deal with President Trump, they blew it.

Now they're getting the stick, and they're crying uncle.

Well, so long as Israel has the wherewithal to win in this war against Iran, they really ought to finish the job, so Iran won't make them come over again. Most of the world is sick and tired of these lunatics who are now getting what they deserve. Let's hope Israel, to the extent it practically can, and the U.S., ignore this call for more endless talks which are likely only a bid to buy time and arm up some more.

What Iran' mullahs need to be doing now, if they want to survive, is start surrendering unconditionally. At this late date, and after all they've pulled, the solution for them is a complete surrender, a complete rebuilding, much as Japan had to take at the end of World War II.

They had their chance, and now it's time for something different.

