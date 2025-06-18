Ilhan is ill

There’s a saying, “I won’t dignify that with a response.” Much of what Ilhan Omar says qualifies; however, it is requisite on U.S. patriots to address her putdown of the U.S. turning into “one of the worst countries.”

It’s tempting to be vindictive toward such preposterous ingratitude, but that’s up to her voters (more on her district in a moment). But there’s some schadenfreude to relish: she’s very unhappy, and is not even a friend to herself. In fact, her warped thinking induces such negative emotions that she feels comfortable being mired in the squalid SQUAD — misery loves company.

It would be preferable if she returned to Somalia, which is ranked many places below the U.S. in every measurable category. In this U.S. News list, the U.S. was ranked the third best country in 2024, and it’s definitely getting better as we enter a MAGA Golden Age. I can’t tell you where Somalia ranks because I got tired of scrolling down.

Her take on the military parade only reflects her dark soul. One wouldn’t expect such a vapid creature to appreciate the indomitable spirit of America on the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, which also coincided with Flag Day and President Trump’s 79th birthday. It was a wholehearted celebration to honor America — where did Omar think she was emigrating to as her family escaped Somalia, then Kenya?

Coming from a refugee camp in Kenya, her family arrived in New York in 1995. That’s when Bill Clinton was president. We have since suffered eight years of Obummer and four of the non-auto autopen (someone had to operate it). And now, after all that leftist lunacy, America enters a new MAGA-inspired Golden Age. Yet, the hate-riddled, un-American congresswoman claims her generous hosts are turning into one of the worst countries. It just beggars belief.

Here is some demographic data for the congressional district she represents. Wow! The poverty rate, household income, and median property value reflect America’s bounty. Two cars per household, to boot — not bad for a Midwestern district in “one of the worst countries.”

Heavens to Betsy, just look at Gallup’s compilation of satisfied v. dissatisfied figures for the last few years. At first glance, the 59% dissatisfied number (top of page) for May 2025 may seem high. But look again — it is lower than every month (every one) — for the prior two years. So, Omar, I will indignantly give you a response, whether deserved or not: America, though never one of the worst countries, nevertheless declined under leftist miss-governance. Now the MAGA train has left the station, leaving you stranded in leftist dystopia.

I’m not sure whether it’s better to ignore her, and to not dignify her senseless sentiments. Then again, if she’s dissatisfied it means the last great hope of Earth is back on the right track. So let the ingrate stew in TDS. She’s incapable of happy thoughts that are entwined with commonsense conservative values. Ilhan’s name is apropos — she’s definitely ill.

Image: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.