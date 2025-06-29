If Mamdani wins, NYC’s police have no intention of dying in the name of social justice.

Zohran Mamdani, the Marxist-Muslim tapped as the leading candidate to become New York City’s next mayor, does not believe in the police. Instead, he believes in social workers. The police, in turn, do not believe in being handcuffed in their duties and exposed to a high risk of death in a city that no longer allows them to do their jobs. If Mamdani wins, they’re saying, they walk.

In the lead-up to the New York City Democrat mayoral primary, Mamdani was very clear about his desire to rid New York City of the troublesome plague of active policing. Instead, he plans to shift the focus to social workers (which was, as you may recall, one of the promises of the “Defund the Police” movement). Jacobin, the hard left outlet, describes his plan in the most glowing terms:

[His] approach, which emphasizes social services not as a replacement for but a complement to traditional policing, is a departure from the calls to defund or even abolish the police that became prominent on the Left starting in 2020. (Mamdani himself embraced the defund rhetoric at the height of the George Floyd protests but has since rejected it.) Mamdani’s position is both politically savvy and substantively sensible. Proposals to defund or abolish the police are very unpopular, and understandably so — people reasonably worry that a reduction in police will leave them more vulnerable to violent crimes like theft or assault. Mamdani’s proposal to create a Department of Community Safety addresses the need to address deeper causes of crime like mental health disorders and homelessness without minimizing or dismissing people’s valid concerns about crime. At the same time, while rejecting the rhetorical frames of “defund” or “abolition,” Mamdani has spoken about reducing police overtime and trimming fat by, for instance, cutting the New York Police Department’s $80 million communications budget.

Shorn of the complimentary descriptors, what Mamdani is proposing is exactly the same as what was proposed in 2020: Take money away from beat policing and send it to social work. It’s pure Marxism, as the author essentially acknowledges in the next paragraph: “Substantially addressing the root causes of violent crime in poverty would require massive wealth redistribution.”

Mamdani, by refraining from using the phrase “defund the police,” is still going after the same leftist dream of extirpating crime by getting to the “root cause,” something that always boils down to implementing full socialism. Actual law enforcement experts, however, understand that his $1.1 billion plan is a leftist boondoggle.

The truth is that a lot of crime happens, not because of the leftist bugaboo of economically-based root causes, but because humans are wired to do bad things if there’s no deterrence. As an aside, one deterrence is the Judeo-Christian faith, which leftists have sucked out of some of the most desperate communities in America.

I bet that a lot of my readers can remember, as I do, New York City’s collapse in the 1970s when the first round of leftist-inspired non-deterrence stopped the city from actively policing and prosecuting criminals. It really seemed like magic when Rudy Giuliani, working first with William Bratton and then with Bernard Kerick, returned the city to policing crime and prosecuting criminals. New York City had a new golden age.

It’s probable that Mamdani, who wasn’t born until 1991 and lived his first years in Uganda, has no idea about New York’s history of ignoring crime, and the same is true for his base. Additionally, given that American Marxists are dedicated to the Cloward-Piven plan (breaking the system to force change), even if they knew, it’s unlikely they’d care.

However, the New York Police, girded by memories of the 1970s and 2020, both remember and care. For that reason, they’ve said that they’re not going to play around with a pointless and dangerous job if Mamdani wins and implements his policies. Instead, they’ll be heading out of town:

“The city would be totally unsafe for people who live here,” predicted Scott Munro, president of the NYPD Detectives’ Endowment Association. “I go to bed and worry about the phone ringing. I’m worried about my members getting killed. I don’t want to plan any funerals,” he added. “If you put a guy like him in there, our people are going to get hurt, and nobody’s going to want the job. It’s going to put recruitment back five more steps,” Munro said. NYPD brass are quietly bracing for a potential mass exodus unless Mayor Adams, a Democrat and retired NYPD captain seeking re-election as an independent, or GOP mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa, pull off an upset. “I’ve had guys call me and say ‘If he wins, I’m quitting,’” a police source said of Mamdani. “It’s just weird that New York City would vote for him. I know he’s not here for the police.”

My Southeastern city is desperate for more police officers. The city is growing quickly, and the police department isn’t keeping pace. I bet the same is true across red states that are seeing an influx of people escaping the craziness of blue cities and states.

Having said all this, my current sense, believe it or not, is that Mamdani won’t win if everyone else can consolidate around Eric Adams. (Because Sliwa is running as a Republican, I doubt that he has a chance of winning.) Adams isn’t a great mayor, but he’s not the abyss either. Given that only a very small percentage of New Yorkers actually voted for Mamdani, if New Yorkers can overcome their passivity in the face of a very grave risk, most probably don’t want to live in a Mad Max world.

