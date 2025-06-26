I guess the commie must be in New York City

Sorry, Harry Nilsson. Never thought that one of my old 45s would inspire me to write a political post in 2025.

As you probably know, New York City Democrat primary voters decided to nominate the lefty of lefties as their candidate for mayor. It's the kind of thing that would have been unthinkable a few years ago, but who predicted that AOC would take out a longtime member of the U.S. Congress?

I guess that Mayor Eric Adams is the only one cheering this morning, as this story points out:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams blasted Zohran Mamdani as a “snake oil salesman” after the millennial socialist’s shocking victory over three-term ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in Tuesday’s mayoral primary. “He was saying anything to get elected,” Adams, who will face the 33-year-old on an independent ticket in November’s general election, said on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning. He accused Mamdani of running on quixotic progressive promises he can’t keep. Among his proposals are to freeze rents for regulated apartments, subsidize free buses and child care and to open city-run grocery stores. The laundry list of proposals -- estimated to cost $10 billion -- will be paid for by taxing the Big Apple’s ultra-wealthy, Mamdani said throughout his campaign. “Think about this for a moment -- [Mamdani] wants to raise taxes on the 1% of New Yorkers’ high incomes… [But] as the mayor you don’t have the ability to do that,” Hizzoner said, noting that raising taxes is something Mamdani could push for in the state Assembly, where he currently is serving his third term representing Queens.

Freeze rents for regulated apartments? Subsidize free buses and child care? Open city-run grocery stores?

If my late father was here, he would call me on the phone and remind me that once upon a time a bearded thirty-something guy tried that in Cuba. Yes, it worked so well in Cuba that we are here and not there.

Maybe voters will reject this garbage in the next round. On the other hand, maybe not, because this same voter group may bring down Senator Chuck Schumer next year.

Regrettably, our blue cities are getting more and more sick with this socialism. Who buys this garbage? A lot of them do, which is why serious Democrats have to wondering how they will persuade voters again that they are a serious option.

Yes, the commie is in New York City and one wonders when the Clintons and Cuomo pack up and move to Florida.

Image: Metropolitan Transportation Authority