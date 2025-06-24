How to stop assassination porn

The recent assassination of Minnesota Democrat state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband and the attempted murder of a Minnesota state senator and his wife by a clearly deranged gunman underscores the need to stop the wave of assassination porn that has swept the nation since President Trump first appeared on the political stage.

In 2017, U.S. Representative Steve Scalise (R, LA) was severely wounded by another deranged gunman who opened fire on Republican members of Congress practicing for a charity baseball game. The president himself narrowly survived two assassination attempts, yet the “Trump-is-Hitler” assassination-porn mantra continues unabated. Unhinged Democrats really do want him -- and Elon Musk and anyone else who opposes their Marxist insanity -- dead.

Fading celebrities including over-the-hill Madonna and unfunny-comedian Kathy Griffin have expressed their support for President Trump’s assassination. Even Autopen-Faux-Prez Joe Biden himself has expressed his desire to “take him (Trump) out behind the gym and beat the Hell out of him.” Washed-up actor Robert DeNiro has said much the same. Most recently, former FBI director James Comey, once the nation’s chief law enforcement officer, lied about encountering seashells on the beach arranged to spell out “86 47,” slang for eliminating President Trump.

Federal law classifies threatening the president or vice president a class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

The solution to ending assassination porn is simple: Enforce the law, beginning with James Comey. He, of all people, should know better. A publicity stunt for his latest book is no excuse. Nor is his not-so-clever tale of finding another person’s “artwork” on the beach. Nor is his claim of ignorance as to what “86 47” means; after all, he was the one who circulated the threat on social media.

Prosecute him. Charge him with a federal crime. Drag him through the courts. Make him spend hundreds of thousands of dollars defending himself. Convict him and put him in jail for the five-year maximum term. Fine him the full quarter-of-a-million dollars. Break him. And lay down the law to all others who may try to hide behind the First Amendment or slang or pictorial snuff porn. In other words, do to him what Democrats have tried to do to President Trump, except this time with the force of actual law on our side.

And then go after anyone else foolish enough to advocate harming the President or Vice President of the United States. Full court press.

That will end assassination porn once and for all.

Tony Lentini is a West Point graduate, former Army officer and retired vice president of public and international affairs for two independent oil and gas companies. He writes on military and political affairs.

Image: AT via Magic Studio