How can you mend a broken Musk?

For the record, I didn't see the bromance blowing up this quickly. I didn't think that getting into a fight with President Trump would help Musk. What do I know?

It did surprise me that Musk would pick a fight with the proposal headed for reconciliation. Doesn't he understand that the reconciliation window is very small and targeted? In other words, you can't put the DOGE cuts in reconciliation. It's not viable.

It would have made more sense for Musk to let the proposal pass and then go full nuclear to call on Congress to make the DOGE cuts. I would have supported that, but again what do I know?

So let's go forward and fix the hurt, whatever it is, and let's think about the country. Musk should check out this message from Greg Gutfield:

I think what you're seeing is a battle between the purist and the pragmatist. I don't like it. I want it to stop. I want to tell them if they're both watching, knock it off. We're done with this. This is an incredible moment for our country. It's awake. It's optimistic. It's on board with the golden age. Don't sabotage it with the self-inflicted feud. Don't let the Dems get back up from the floor where they belong.

Well, I don't like it either, because it is unnecessary and petty. Does Musk really think that he is going to start a third party or make up with the Democrats?

So Elon, get over whatever hurt you. You and President Trump have a unique opportunity to make something happen. It’s the same inspiration that got Musk to support Trump in the first place.

Can these two kiss and make up? I don't know about the kiss, but making up would serve the nation a lot.

