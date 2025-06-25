Here’s hoping Democrats don’t fix their party

As I watched yet another failed effort by the Democrats to impeach Trump, my first reaction was, “Wow, some Democrats are catching on that this radical behavior is a very bad idea.” It seems that their far-left outrages of the past few years have driven them so far off the normalcy spectrum that voters tossed them aside in huge numbers last November in order to say that no more deeply disturbing perverseness and anti-Americanism will be tolerated. Trump won in a massive victory when the voters rejected delusionary thinking in an anti-trans, anti-perversion, pro-America keel-hauling of the Democrat party.

Apparently doing some serious soul-searching in hidey-hole corners of the DNC was in order, so they appear to the untrained eye to be moderating. The head count of Democrats voting to impeach Trump was flaccid this time. They almost seem to realize that they will never win another election unless they at least appear to be somewhat normal and not Trump-deranged like Al Green and Jasmine Crockett (who was just rejected in her bid to be the Oversight Ranking Member of the Democrat party yesterday).

Other crazies who place Democrats outside the norm are the deceptively calm Hakeem “Spartacus” Jeffries, the wild-eyed barista-babe AOC who fakes angst at the drop of a designer poncho, the other anti-semitic members of the Squad, Tim Walz, Stacy Abrams, Bernie Sanders, everybody’s ex-wife Elizabeth Warren, and finally Ilhan Omar, America- and Jew-hating hating representative from Somalia-Kenya…er, Minnesota.

Democrats have little choice but to distance themselves from the radical members of the Democrat party, which voters saw as all of them, if they ever want to win again. So, what do Democrats do? Do they continue their Big Tent structure where such radical outliers are feted and taken seriously, or do they somehow distance themselves from them, hoping to get back some of their lost voting base such as blacks and Hispanics?

As for me, I am hoping Democrats continue to embrace their more outrageous members and feature them in as many news videos and TV sound bites as possible. I want Democrats to press their issues like toddlers who stamp their feet and shout “NO!” to every effort at moderating.

I do not want Americans to soften up their outrage at Democrats, so in that sense, I hope Democrats keep doing what they are doing: tolerating, embracing, encouraging, and proffering the opinions of the crazies for public consumption. Bring it.

The voters who continue to vote for the Democrat crazies will do what they do, vote against America, for as long as they think they are right. The immigration issue was a huge turn-off for many Democrat voters who voted for Trump this time. Ditto the interference with ICE agents and police. Ditto unaddressed crime in the streets, the drag-queen culture, the dangerous kid-transing culture, the abortion culture, the gay-plot-in-every-movie culture, the profane culture, the obesity-encouraging culture, the godlessness, the anti-American business culture, the angry culture, the contrived mixed-race-family TV commercials, the all-white-people-are-racist culture, the incredibly dangerous DEI culture, the climate zaniness, and the vax-mask culture. These perfect storm ingredients, shot through by the Biden cognitive deception and the near-miss Kamala scare, combined to decimate the Democrat brand, which I pray never recovers as currently constituted.

If Democrats can demonstrate in any way that they love America and her people and want truly educated non-sexualized children, and that they are normal, maybe voters will embrace them once again. But I don’t trust them to not inject stealth into their stable. It’s what they do. So, for this writer, Democrats should not change. Keep doing what you’re doing.

I no longer want to see a checkbox for pronouns on ANY forms. If anything epitomizes a far-left problem, it’s that. I’m thrilled they haven’t yet injected some serious masculinity into the Democrat party. No one likes effeminate men except other effeminate men and the questionable stable of other sexual identity hybrids.

America needs more of Trump, less of Rosie O’Donnell and Gavin Hair Gel. More Tom Homan, less Dylan Mulvaney. More cojones, less “trans women are real women.” More godliness and decency and decorum — less outrage, anti-Semitism, profanity, extremism, and sexual profligacy. America is not Somalia or Haiti. We need to educate children, not turn them into the Leftist Borg hive mind.

So, Democrats, keep doing all this stuff. Keep FAFO-ing and I will be delighted to chalk up yet another huge win for conservatism just like the November election.

Image from Grok.