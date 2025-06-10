Greta Thunberg refused to watch the video of the October 7 attack

There’s an old joke line that says, “Don’t confuse me with facts.” It’s also a leftist line of argument. I used to try to argue with a leftist about politics, but whenever I’d bring in facts to counter his theories, he’d storm out, furious that I was polluting the discussion with how the world actually works.

Greta Thunberg is a leftist down to the marrow of her bones, so she, too, refuses to have her ideological purity tainted by the facts. That’s why, when Israel attempted to show her and her fellow “selfie” yacht comrades footage of the October 7 atrocities, much of it filmed by the Gazans who committed those atrocities, they refused to watch:

Defense Minister Israel Katz says the detained activists from the boat that intended to break Israel’s blockade on the Gaza Strip refused to view a video showing atrocities committed by the Hamas terror group on October 7, 2023. “Greta [Thunberg] and her flotilla companions were taken into a room upon their arrival for a screening of the horror film of the October 7 massacre, and when they saw what it was about, they refused to continue watching,” Katz says in a statement. “The antisemitic flotilla members are turning a blind eye to the truth and have proven once again that they prefer the murderers to the murdered and continue to ignore the atrocities committed by Hamas against Jewish and Israeli women, adults, and children,” he adds.

Thunberg and her comrades (and please note that the old Soviet word “comrades” is her word, not mine, as the video below shows) know that their theories cannot survive reality. Because they have no argument to counter what happened in Israel on October 7, they hew to the principle that “if ignorance is bliss, ‘tis folly to be wise.”

And just to give a sense of the lunatic delusional world (yet, sadly, a very common and powerful one) in which Thunberg lives, just listen to her self-made hostage video about her “kidnapping”:

🚨 BREAKING: @GretaThunberg has been “kidnapped” in international waters. It’s so serious, her captors, clearly criminal masterminds, have graciously let her keep her phone, global roaming and all.

Thoughts and hashtags.

🙏📱🚤 pic.twitter.com/jWPt0f7dq2 — YNWA 2.0 (@JP__75) June 9, 2025 This is pure narcissist theater, unsurprising from a child raised by leftist theater people. As many have pointed out, the level of delusion and disrespect is staggering when one considers the abuse heaped on the real hostages who whom Gazans snatched from their homes, raped, beat, starved, and often slaughtered: Greta Thunberg and the 11 activists from the ‘Freedom Flotilla’ were shown footage while in Israel of the October 7th massacre.



How did they respond?



They REFUSED to watch the videos showing Palestinian terrorists massacring and kidnapping over 1,200 innocent people. pic.twitter.com/4mZwsiGRaG — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 10, 2025 Greta Thunberg wasn’t kidnapped by Israeli forces. She knowingly sailed into an active war zone without permits, protocols, or real humanitarian aid—just a boat full of Hamas and Hezbollah sympathizers posing as activists.



Calling that “kidnapping” isn’t just dishonest—it’s an… pic.twitter.com/PqE2AN4TH7 — Center for Jewish Impact (@JewishImpact) June 9, 2025 Thunberg’s “kidnapping” consisted of being offered food and drink, taken to a safe place, and then flown back home. The worst she suffered was a seat at the back of a plane that was near the toilets and wouldn’t recline: On her way to Paris, France:

Greta Thunberg, the world's most environmentally conscious antisemite, deported from Israel.

Probably the shortest "kidnapping" in world history.

The Israeli hostages in Gaza didn't have the same luck.#GretaThunberg #Madleen #Israel #Hamas pic.twitter.com/Ixd8o8EiuC — Erez Neumark 🇮🇱🇧🇪 (@ErezNeumark) June 10, 2025 This is pure narcissist theater, unsurprising from a child raised by leftist theater people. As many have pointed out, the level of delusion and disrespect is staggering when one considers the abuse heaped on the real hostages who whom Gazans snatched from their homes, raped, beat, starved, and often slaughtered:Thunberg’s “kidnapping” consisted of being offered food and drink, taken to a safe place, and then flown back home. The worst she suffered was a seat at the back of a plane that was near the toilets and wouldn’t recline:

Israel is a decent country, so that they wouldn’t have gone full Clockwork Orange on Greta and her communist cohort, but I wish they had pushed harder to ensure that these antisemitic trolls understood exactly what it is they’re supporting.

Image: X screen grab.