Following the DRC-Rwanda Peace Agreement, JD Vance tells Blueskyers the truth about Trump and black lives

One of the topics we haven’t yet covered here is the fact that the Trump administration has brokered a peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (“DRC”) and Rwanda, two nations that have been at war for three decades. To help spread the word, JD Vance got onto his Bluesky account and let Blueskyers know that, if you want someone to whom Black Lives Matter, Donald Trump is your man.

For people who lived through the 1990s, when they think of Rwanda, they think of the appalling massacre that the Hutus committed against the Tutsis in 1994, killing around a million people in a matter of days.

And if you’re a history major, as I am, when you think of the Congo, you think of the “Belgian Congo”—and the extraordinary greed and brutality of King Leopold the II of Belgium, who masqueraded as the “people’s king” at home, but who used the Congo as his personal slave estate, treating his African “slaves” with appalling brutality in the late 19th century. (Remember that the next time some EU type gets nasty to you about America’s slavery history.)

And if you’re not a history major, you nevertheless think of the modern DRC as a place of appallingly violent civil warfare. (Ironically, to the extent the varying tribes amputated each other’s limbs, that was a residue of Leopold’s control over the region.) American blacks whose ancestors originated in the Congo region of Africa lucked out because of those ancestors’ suffering on the slave ships and in the decades thereafter.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the DRC’s and Rwanda’s shared border, it turns out that those two benighted nations also have a shared recent history, insofar as they’ve been warring with each other for decades. It all started with that massacre, when the tables turned and approximately two million Hutus, including many prominent figures in the massacre, fled Rwanda for the neighboring DRC.

After that, according to a Grok summary, it gets really complicated, and I won’t even try to summarize events. However, the big picture is that there was a “First Congo War” from 1996-1997 and a “Second Congo War” from 1998-2003. These two wars were followed by a “Post-War Insurgency and M23 Conflict” that lasted from the end of the Second Congo War to the present. The key point is that, thanks to this non-stop fighting, the estimated death toll is between 5.5 to 6.5 million people—mostly, obviously, non-combatants.

The Trump administration looked at this morass and said, “no.” So, behind the scenes, the State Department under Marco Rubio (who is rapidly becoming one of my favorite people in our government) began negotiations. These negotiations came to fruition on Friday with representatives of the two nations signing the DRC-Rwanda Peace Agreement.

It’s unclear, of course, whether the agreement will hold given the depths of hatred between the combatants, but it’s still an extraordinary accomplishment. And of course, typically for anything Trump does, the agreement isn’t just about laying down arms. Instead, as with the Abraham Accords, Trump believes that economic integration will make people so hungry for profits that they realize peace is a better deal than war.

The major media outlets dutifully covered the event, but they didn’t play it up. For them, it’s insanely painful that the president they said would bring about Armageddon keeps creating peace wherever he goes:

.@POTUS: "In a few short months, we've now achieved peace between India and Pakistan, Israel and Iran, and the DRC and Rwanda." 🙏 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/NVp84FHODv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 27, 2025

However, Vice President JD Vance, who’s proving to be as masterful a troll as Trump ever was, took to Bluesky, the haven leftists created for themselves when Elon Musk allowed conservatives to have free speech on X, to remind leftists of a key fact about this peace accords—when it comes to black lives mattering, Trump will have been the most consequential president in American history:

The peace treaty signing yesterday between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Rwanda was truly historic. That war has killed more than any since World War 2, almost all of them black. — JD Vance (@jd-vance-1.bsky.social) June 28, 2025 at 2:55 PM I'm sure the leaders and supporters of the black lives matter movement will join me in celebrating President Trump today, who has done more to save black lives than any leader in our country. @jamellebouie.net — JD Vance (@jd-vance-1.bsky.social) June 28, 2025 at 2:55 PM

Vance is right, of course. Trump is the most pro-black president ever. (Recall that Lincoln did not view the Civil War as a slave-freeing enterprise. While he deplored slavery as a moral wrong, his concern was saving the Union.)

Trump understands that you show that black lives matter, not through emotional rhetoric, but by doing things to improve the equality of black lives: closing borders so their neighborhoods and jobs aren’t overwhelmed by illegal aliens, strengthening law enforcement so their communities aren’t gang controlled hellholes, and making economic and energy reforms that create more jobs and ease the costs of transportation to those jobs.

Donald Trump is Making America Great Again, and that means improving all lives, regardless of skin color, and bringing peace to the world, which protects America. And as JD Vance noted, along the way, he’s showing that black lives truly do matter.

