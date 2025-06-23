End game for the Mullahs?

The hijab is mandatory for women in Iran. Where are the radical feminists when you need them? Perhaps they should spend less time trashing the West (and its men) and concentrate more on places that really do oppress women.

But all that notwithstanding, the problems with Iran don't end there. Try peacefully protesting in that medieval theocracy. Jail, torture, and murder await those who oppose the mullahs.

It gets worse. Iran is also a genocidal regime committed, by their own admission, to wiping out the Jewish people and the state of Israel, with its 10 million inhabitants, well over seven million of whom are Jewish.

We must never forget that Hitler and the Nazis murdered 6 million Jews. Numerical logic tells us that Iran's regime aspires to be even worse, in part by funding and arming its terrorist proxies, Hezb’allah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, and the Houthis in Yemen. Let doubters be reminded of Hamas' evil and brazen attack on innocent Israelis on October 7, 2023.

I've said this many times, but it bears repeating: "the first duty of any nation state is to protect its citizens." Israel acts appropriately when retaliating against (or proactively attacking) organizations and nations committed to its destruction. When an enemy threatens genocide, one had bloody well better take them at their word.

But obliterating Hamas and Hezb’allah, while justified, is insufficient. It is imperative to go after their puppeteer -- the "head of the snake" that enables these terrorist groups to wreak havoc. Kudos to the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) for its proactive attacks on Iran, which included neutralizing Iranian airspace. Kudos also to the United States and its B-2 Stealth pilots for reportedly (hopefully?) taking out Iran's nuclear sites with bunker-busting bombs. For Iran is not only a threat to Israel, but a threat to our entire civilization, by virtue of supporting terrorist cells that are very much alive and well throughout the West. Hence, a denuclearized and weakened Iran, which is less capable of supporting its terrorist proxies, is a positive step forward. The world is now a safer place thanks to the Israelis and the Americans. I nevertheless concede that we still have the PRC and that lunatic in North Korea to worry about.

Image: Fulvio