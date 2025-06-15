Dems’ war on women, Padilla edition

There are few things more tiresome than women endlessly crying “misogyny” where none exists. Anytime any Democrat woman is involved in anything even remotely controversial, and Republicans merely notice—never mind comment one way or the other—“misogyny” is the cry. It’s ridiculous, insulting, and counterproductive in the extreme.

In the same way that we all have “Racist!” fatigue, so too do many of us have “Why do you hate women???” fatigue. Enough already. Let’s deal with the issues as they are, not as your dogma wishes they would be. If everything is racist/misogynistic, then nothing is racist/misogynistic, and we are rapidly approaching the latter phase.

All that being said…we have a case of real misogyny on our hands here and it needs to be called out. To be more precise, we have a whiff of misogyny that, using the Democrats’ very low threshold, meets the definition of woman-hating.

Image created using ChatGPT.

Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA)’s stunt the other day has generated a ton of “blame the skirt” from the institutional left and even the never-Trump right (who may as well be the institutional left). Amazingly, remarkably, the call has gone out to have Secretary Kristi Noem investigated or even fired:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., joined the chorus of Democrats criticizing Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem after Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., was stopped by Secret Service agents after interrupting a DHS press conference in Los Angeles on Thursday. “It’s time for Republican Senators to speak up. We need an independent investigation of this,” Warren said on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes” on Thursday night. “It is also time for Kristi Noem to resign. She needs to resign,” she added.

Why? For… not recognizing Senator Padilla and white-knighting for him:

What was Noem supposed to do? How about this,



"I see my friend Senator Padilla has joined us. Do you mind if I finish my previous answer, then I'll address your question. Do we have a seat in front for Senator Padilla?" — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 12, 2025 And of course, there are the Democrat women who aren’t saying anything at all: House Democrats like @RepLindaSanchez and @StaceyPlaskett, who had a meltdown over "men interrupting women" this week are pretty quiet about Sen. Padilla interrupting and yelling at Kristi Noem. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) June 13, 2025 And of course, there are the Democrat women who aren’t saying anything at all:

I know. It’s crazy. But we’re dealing with leftists here. As WMAL’s Chris Plante is fond of saying, in an Italian accent: their brains - they’a’ broken.

Imagine if it were Nancy Pelosi giving remarks, and some large dude rushed the podium. Do you think for one second Elizabeth Warren or David Frum would insist Nancy Pelosi be investigated or fired? Of course not. It’s patently insane.

Just as it’s patently insane for men to be competing against women in women’s sports. Just as it’s patently insane to demand people declare their pronouns or use “she” for a “he” who is clearly a dude in heels and make-up.

It’s one thing to ask me to be “tolerant”; to live and let live. As Jefferson said, if “it neither picks my pocket nor breaks my leg,” what do I care? But it’s when tolerance tips over into endorsement that people like me get cranky. And endorsing crazy behavior is exactly what the likes of Warren and Frum are expecting with calls for Noem investigations and resignations.

Enough already. This whole “war on women” nonsense began in the most ridiculous way with Mitt Romney’s “binders full of women” remark, but it’s transmogrified into something very real and pernicious. There really is a war on women these days, and the people behind it have (D)s after their names. It’s got to stop. It’s got to stop before someone gets hurt or worse.

In the same way we are seeing a rising tide of antisemitism, we are seeing a rise of genuine recklessness coupled with misogyny. Senator Padilla is lucky he wasn’t hurt, seriously or even casually. One simply does not rush the Secretary of Homeland Security without expecting to be manhandled—or worse. These Democrats are whipping themselves into a frenzy and I fear that it won’t abate until one of them—or us—is grievously harmed.