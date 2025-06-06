Democrats make fools of themselves in the wake of the Elon-Trump rift

Republicans were pained to see the quarrel between Elon Musk and Donald Trump over the "Big Beautiful Budget" given our affection for both men, and admiration for each of their sacrifices and achievements.

Musk was right to question the rise in government spending after all he put in to cut it, and after all he did to elect Republicans, but made some below-the-belt hits on Trump that probably ruined a full reconciliation -- phony Epstein claims that would have been exposed long ago if true, and impeachment calls. Trump, who had a lot to work with around Elon's assorted babymamas and reputed drug use, was able to restrain himself from throwing any of that into the argument, so he comes out looking better, and it's likely most Americans will rally around him as a result. I chalk up Elon's tantrum to his reported Asperger's syndrome and forgive him, but ugh, don't ever do that again, Elon.

The fight was a gift to the left, of course, which foams at the mouth in hate of both men. But being the left, it was satisfying to see that they found a way to blow it, losing any political advantage they might have taken from it:

I checked out how bad it was on Bluesky:

Kamala Harris posted this on her X page last night. We could've had this amazing and inspiring woman as president right now but we got corruption and chaos with Donald Trump and JD Vance instead. 💔



Umm, that's not gonna change any votes, lady. We all remember what she was like.

There also was this charmer, still boiling in his Trump Derangement Syndrome:

Here's the thing. Trump doesn't care about policy, Republicans, his own cabinet, or JD Vance. He doesn't care if they become collateral damage in his war of egos with Musk. He'll do everything to destroy Elon for betraying loyalty, damn the fallout. Trump has no grand plan. Just idiotic rage. — Cap'n Jack Fights Fascism (@capnjackresists.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 7:01 AM

He was joined by the Lincoln Project, still focused on image over content:

Our nation is currently a Jerry Springer episode with a WWE intermission. https://t.co/UXnUccsYa2 — Ryan Wiggins 🏴‍☠️ (@Ryan_N_Wiggins) June 6, 2025

Here's where they started to get ridiculous:

Meanwhile, over at Bluesky. https://t.co/AyUERm46tE — Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) June 6, 2025

I know posting "the girls are fighting" seems funny, but it's actually insensitive and shitty. My father died in a girl fight. He tried to break it up and the girls pulled him apart like freshly baked bread. He didn't even scream. One moment he was there, the next just a spray of dad viscera. — Johnny Normality (Feral Mode) (@probgobl.in) June 5, 2025 at 5:43 PM

It's a head-on crash between the gloaters and the politically correct thought police, going about their rounds to police the leftists on the Bluesky-sphere.

And speaking of conspiracy theorists -- they've got some impressive ones:

Let's not forget Peter Thiel in all of this. Thiel is the man who put Pope-killer JD Vance into the VP seat. Elon says he has the dirt on Diaper Donnie, making Vance his "unnatural" successor. Basically, it's going just as Thiel planned. See also.



And herein lies the closing act of the tech billionaires’ plot. Dump the useful idiot (Trump). Replace him with Thiel’s groomed puppet (JD Vance) Complete the tech coup. Danger! Danger! Danger! — linlukey.bsky.social (@linlukey.bsky.social) June 6, 2025 at 12:31 AM

Calm down, little goofus. Your imagination is running away from you. But you do you.

This one is shareable but only visible with a Bluesky account, for obvious reasons:

A Russian plot to Get Trump? We thought Trump was tight with the Russians, as lefties assured.

That's a new one!

The contradictions and hypocrisies were impressive:

This, from the people who assured us Joe Biden was as sharp as a tack?

Sure thing, loser.

And this one, too:

If Elon Musk mysteriously dies at any point in the next week it is because Trump had him killed just like Trump had Jeffrey Epstein killed in 2019. pic.twitter.com/sLpQAhYsrf — Jake Broe (@RealJakeBroe) June 5, 2025

Sorry, dork, Trump was the one who was the target of assassination attempts -- and smears, lawfare, lying, phony narratives, whisper campaigns, and more. You're doing the leftist thing here -- you're projecting.

This one projects the same kind of idiocy:

And just like that, Democrats are calling for the release of the Epstein files, thanks to Elon Musk and Donald Trump



Well played pic.twitter.com/Fhu8OWrPYf — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 5, 2025

Funny, they never wanted those Epstein files released -- until now. They always opposed it.

This could get good.

No, they're not going to win with insipid reactions like these. From nutty talk, to Trump derangement, to crazed conspiracy theories, and a heaping helping of hypocrisy, they are amazing at seizing defeat from the jaws of victory and running with it.

Image: Grok, AI-generated image, via X