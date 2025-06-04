Democrat ambivalence about healthy authority

Democrats have recently lost sight of the importance of a healthy presence of authority to maintain the fabric of our society. They seem to confuse the idea of the loyal political opposition party with persuasive ideas about policy with actual violent battles of crude insults, even fists, bullets, and firebombs.

Any parent trying to raise a child effectively or a schoolteacher in a classroom knows that clear respect for their authority is crucial for effective family routines of daily living and clear teaching and learning processes in the classroom. Too rigid, arbitrary, or harsh assertion of authority is to be avoided but ambivalent, weak, vague, or absent authority invites chaos and a moral domain like William Golding’s Lord of the Flies. Such loss of healthy respect for authority is terrifying for family life and limits or prevents learning at school. Contemporary American society as a whole craves the fresh air of genuinely protective authority in the home, in the classroom, and on our streets.

It is hopeful to observe constructive application of authority in public by a parent, law enforcement officer, or a teacher respected by their students. However, after Trump’s election last November, new malignant forms of Trump Derangement Syndrome are escalating in direct proportion to the speed and effectiveness of the societal reforms the Trump administration implements. Mere blind destructive resistance at any cost and to anything Trump tries without offering constructive alternatives is political suicide and homicide… and it is growing beyond the symbolic. When Democrat politicians, media figures, and now recently local Judges, join in such destructive, self-serving, and regressive levels of general rebellion against Trump, it invites anarchy, planned lone-wolf domestic terror events, and assassination attempts. American society without strong healthy authority and political leadership is doomed to moral and spiritual decline. Mindless anti-Trump media rhetoric without constructive policy alternatives is pure folly.

Image: Tony Webster