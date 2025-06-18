Could the media tell the truth even if they wanted to?

Since before the election, we’ve been told that Trump’s tariff policy would cause inflation to rise substantially, despite tariffs causing little or no inflation during his first term. So far, inflation has been lower than it has been the last four years, but media outlets keep fearmongering. Of course, these same people never cared about high inflation during Joe Biden’s years — they told the public that it was a figment of the public’s imagination or it wasn’t his fault. (Trump was also blamed for the high price of oil, but was not praised as the prices have come way down.)

We were also told that soon we would have empty shelves because of the tariffs. Again, that is not true. Inventories are steady:

U.S. business inventories were unchanged in May while sales dipped slightly, according to data released Tuesday by the Census Bureau. The figures suggest that the recent expansion of tariffs has not produced significant economic disruption, with firms showing no signs of precautionary stockpiling or supply chain stress.

When the stock market fell precipitously after Trump announced sweeping tariffs, the media and other Democrats told the public that it was going to be the worst stock market crash since the Great Depression. The market has recovered all losses, and the media somehow don’t think that is worthy of praise.

We have constantly been told that it would be a disaster for businesses if illegals weren't filling jobs, but so far we are doing fine. Mayor Bass of LA said that if deportations continued, we wouldn’t have nannies and landscapers. That shows that Democrats really only care about the rich being able to employ cheap labor. According to Google AI, only 3.5% of people in the U.S. have nannies — somehow, I have survived for 72 years without a nanny and I still cut my own grass.

After an ICE raid at a meat packing plant found 70 illegal workers, legal residents have flooded in to apply for those jobs, and real wages are rising.

And, just like in Trump’s first term, he is succeeding despite constant obstruction by the media, judges, and other Democrats.

Most of what we read about the economy or Trump in general is as fictional as all the stories about how great and competent Biden and his policies were.

